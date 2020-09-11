Students' unions burn Uddhav Thackeray's effigy in U'khand

Students' unions burn Uddhav Thackeray's effigy in U'khandPTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-09-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 18:30 IST
Students' Unions of the city's prominent colleges burnt effigies of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday in protest against the "vindictive action" against actor Kangana Ranaut
Terming it "brazen misuse of power" to stifle criticism, students' unions of the DAV College and Guru Ram Rai PG College here said the youth stands in solidarity with Ranaut who is the "country's daughter". They termed the action taken against the actor "vindictive" and demanded an apology from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for using abusive language and insulting her.
ALSO READ
Kangana Ranaut talks about benefits of consuming healthy with sugarcane juice
14,718 more COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra
Panchshil Realty welcomes Maharashtra Government's bold move to reduce stamp duty on property transactions
Sanjay Bhatia sworn in as Upa-Lokayukta of Maharashtra
Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Tejas' to go on floors in December 2020