Students' unions burn Uddhav Thackeray's effigy in U'khand

Students' Unions of the city's prominent colleges burnt effigies of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday in protest against the "vindictive action" against actor Kangana Ranaut

Terming it "brazen misuse of power" to stifle criticism, students' unions of the DAV College and Guru Ram Rai PG College here said the youth stands in solidarity with Ranaut who is the "country's daughter". They termed the action taken against the actor "vindictive" and demanded an apology from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for using abusive language and insulting her.