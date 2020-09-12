Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhumi Pednekar does a temple pilgrimage around her ancestral home in Goa

Actor Bhumi Pednekar who is currently at her ancestral place Pedne in Goa took the opportunity to do a temple pilgrimage in her village, ahead of the Dussehra festival.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 12-09-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 17:30 IST
Bhumi Pednekar does a temple pilgrimage around her ancestral home in Goa
Actor Bhumi Pednekar at a temple in her ancestral village . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Bhumi Pednekar who is currently at her ancestral place Pedne in Goa took the opportunity to do a temple pilgrimage in her village, ahead of the Dussehra festival. "Mauli is our Kul Devi in my village in Pedne, where all Pednekars' come from. Her old stone carved statue, which is next to a stream of crystal clear freshwater, is said to have medicinal property. It is at least 400 years old and in the same complex is a newer temple made," she said.

Explaining further about the temple, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor said the pilgrimage consists of three temples each one with a specific significance. "So, the pilgrimage in my village consists of 3 temples. Ravlnath is the 2nd one and shares a compound with my ancestral home in Pedne. Ravlnath temple is at least 300 years old and has our families earliest records. The temple has records since 1,902," she said.

"It's said lord Ravlnath protects the Pednekar clan. Every Dussehra we have a festival where people from across India come to visit this sacred temple. Bhagwati Devi completes the pilgrimage of the three temples," she added. Pednekar completed the pilgrimage as she visited the three temples -- Mauli, Ravlnath, and Bhagwati Devi temples. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sonia, Manmohan condole Agnivesh's demise, laud role in promoting interfaith harmony

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday condoled the demise of social activist Swami Agnivesh and hailed his contribution to inter-religious harmony in the country. Agnivesh, who was suffering fr...

Bangladesh team need to quarantine for one week in Sri Lanka, says BCB

Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury on Saturday said that Bangladesh team will be quarantined for a week on reaching Sri Lanka for the three-match Test series. In our last communication with them, SLC told us that we have ...

France: Yellow vest protests relaunched after virus hiatus

Activists relaunched Frances yellow vest movement Saturday after the disruptive demonstrations against Emmanuel Macrons presidency and perceived elitism tapered off during the coronavirus pandemic. Paris police said that more than 120 peopl...

Manoj Bajpayee starts dubbing for 'The Family Man' season two

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday said he has started dubbing for the much-awaited second season of his critically-acclaimed web series The Family Man. The 51-year-old actor, who plays the lead role of intelligence officer Srikant in the A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020