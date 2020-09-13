Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odia film actor Ajit Das dies at 71

With his death, there is an end of an era in Odia film industry." Union minister Pratap Sarangi said, "I am saddened by the demise of Ajit Das. His absence will create a big loss to the Odia film industry." State Congress president and others also mourned the death of the veteran actor.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-09-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 20:47 IST
Odia film actor Ajit Das dies at 71

Veteran Odia film actor Ajit Das died at a private hospital here on Sunday, family sources said. He was admitted to the COVID-19 hospital on September 1, but the authorities are yet to declare the reason behind his death.

According to the rule of the state, one cannot reveal the identity of a COVID-19 patient until it is declared by the government or local authorities or by the patient concerned. Das was 71 and is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi and many others condoled his death. A product of National School of Drama, Das acted in more than 60 Odia films and produced several others. He was also a former head of the department of drama at Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Bhubaneswar.

Born in 1949, Das started his film career with 'Sindura Bindu' (1976). He became a household name in the state after popular films such as 'Hakim Babu' and Tundabaida' were released in the 1980s. He played the lead roles in these movies. His last film, 'Ishq Puni Thare', was released in September 2018.

Das died barely two months after the demise of another acclaimed actor Bijay Mohanty. "The demise of Ajit Das has created a great void in the Odia film industry which will take years to fill. Ajit Das will continue to live in the hearts of innumerable cine lovers of Odisha," Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in his condolence message.

Das was a genius who left an indelible mark in Odia film industry he said. In a tweet, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "He had enticed Odia cine viewers for a long period with his performance. With his death, there is an end of an era in Odia film industry." Union minister Pratap Sarangi said, "I am saddened by the demise of Ajit Das. His absence will create a big loss to the Odia film industry." State Congress president and others also mourned the death of the veteran actor.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Shopkeeper abducted by 4 men in police uniforms in Bhind

A 28-year-old shopkeeper wasabducted by four people wearing police uniforms in Bhinddistrict in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on SundayPrem Kishore Gupta was intercepted by the accusedwhile he was on his motorcycle on Saturday evening in...

Goa: Congress accuses State govt of covering up COVID failures ,says Stop salaries of all MLAs

The Congress in Goa on Sunday accused the State government of trying to cover-up its failures in regards to COVID cases, financial status and other related issues and demanded to stop the salaries and other benefits of MLAs from ruling and ...

COVID-19: 'Civil Defence volunteers' deployed in Agartala to ensure social distancing

Amid the rising COVID-19 situation in Tripura, Civil Defence volunteers are ensuring that social distancing norms are being followed in the vegetable market of Agartala to prevent the spread of infection. Besides the new volunteers, boards ...

Castagne nets debut goal as Leicester beats West Brom 3-0

Timothy Castagne scored on his Leicester debut before Jamie Vardy netted two penalties in a season-opening 3-0 victory over newcomer West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday. Castagne, a defensive signing from Atalanta, made an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020