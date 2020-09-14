Netflix to adapt Rick Riordan’s 'The Kane Chronicles' trilogy into films

“Percy Jackson” author Rick Riordan has announced that Netflix is developing feature film adaptations of his Egyptian mythology book series “The Kane Chronicles”. Riordan shared the news in a Twitter post on Sunday.

“Hey everybody, want some more exciting news? We’re developing ‘The Kane Chronicles’ as feature films for Netflix. More news soon,” the author wrote. On his official website, Riordan revealed that he had been discussing the deal with Netflix since last October, around the same time he and Disney Plus started the talks on a series based on his “Percy Jackson” novels. “We have been working on this deal since last October, about the same time we started working on Percy, and I’m so glad I can now announce it! That’s all I can say for the moment, but stay tuned,” he wrote.

“The Kane Chronicles” includes three novels -- “The Red Pyramid,” “The Throne of Fire” and “The Serpent’s Shadow”. The trilogy follows teen protagonists Carter and Sadie Kane who are descendents of the pharaohs Narmer and Ramses the Great.