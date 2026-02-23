Left Menu

Vijay's Political Address Set to Stir Agaramcheri

Actor-politician Vijay will address a meeting in Agaramcheri, near the Pallikonda toll plaza, on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway. Scheduled for Monday, the event is restricted to 4,900 attendees with QR code passes. Security will be ensured by over 900 police personnel.

Actor and politician Vijay is poised to deliver a significant address at his party meeting in Agaramcheri village, located near the Pallikonda toll plaza on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway. The meeting is slated for Monday and will run from 12 to 4 pm.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder has set out from his Panaiyur residence in Chennai to lead this event, which is expected to draw considerable attention. Attendance is strictly regulated, allowing only 4,900 participants who possess QR code entry passes.

In light of the event's magnitude, security measures are in place, with over 900 police personnel assigned to maintain order. This follows Vijay's previous party engagement in Salem on February 13.

