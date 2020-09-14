Stephen Graham, Sean Bean board BBC prison drama ‘Time’

"Game of Thrones" star Sean Bean and "The Irishman" actor Stephen Graham are set to play lead roles in BBC's prison drama "Time" from writer-producer Jimmy McGovern. Bean, Graham and McGovern have previously worked together on 2010 television series "Accused".

"Time" , a three-part drama, is produced by BBC Studios and directed by Lewis Arnold. According to Deadline, the series will start filming in Liverpool later this year. The drama will follow life in the modern British penal system as seen from the perspective of two very different men – a teacher who killed an innocent man in an accident (Bean) and a caring and honest prison officer (Graham).

"Getting to be involved in a Jimmy McGovern drama again is a real privilege and it will be great to be reunited with Stephen. Mark Hebden is another of Jimmy's complex and superbly-written characters and I am looking forward to bringing him to life on screen," Bean said. Graham added, "It is an absolute honour to be working with Jimmy again, I'm feeling blessed. I'm excited to be working with Lewis as I have heard so many incredible things about him as a director, I can't wait to get stuck in. Of course, I am made up to be back on set with Sean." Tom Sherry and Michael Parke are serving as executive producers for BBC Studios along with Lucy Richer from the BBC.