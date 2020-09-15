Left Menu
Brad Paisley, wife pledge one million meals to help fight hunger in US

Singer Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley have pledged one million meals to help fight hunger in the US.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 11:06 IST
Singer Brad Paisley with wife Kimberly Williams Paisley (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Singer Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley have pledged one million meals to help fight hunger in the US. According to Fox News, the couple had opened a free grocery store earlier this year has decided to provide around one million free nutritious meals in September.

The initiative billed as the Million Meal Donation Tour started off in Detroit last week. The two-week-long tour consists of visits to food banks in 16 major cities of America including Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Miami, New York, Nashville and it will end in Chicago on September 21.

The couple made the announcement about their initiative through a short video of themselves that they shared on Brad Paisley's Instagram on Monday (local time). They said that their food brand Tiller and Hatch has collaborated with Feeding America for the initiative.

"These are tough times, but we are all in this together -- and it is important to lend a helping hand when you can. For #HungerActionMonth @tillerandhatch has partnered with @feedingamerica for a Million Meal Donation Tour," the caption of the post said. "More than 54 million people may experience food insecurity in 2020, including 1 in 4 children. Help us help them. Visit tour.tillerandhatch.com to learn how. #EveryMealMatters," it added.

Paisleys are hoping on helping the families and the individuals who are facing food-related problems due to financial distress amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Fox News, some of the meals that will be distributed include pasta, soups and stews. (ANI)

