Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taapsee Pannu marks International Democracy Day with poem 'Samwad'

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday threw some powerful questions towards the citizens of the country as she recited a new poem 'Samwad' to mark the International Democracy Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 12:43 IST
Taapsee Pannu marks International Democracy Day with poem 'Samwad'
Actor Taapsee Pannu (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday threw some powerful questions towards the citizens of the country as she recited a new poem 'Samwad' to mark the International Democracy Day. The 'Thappad' actor took to Instagram to share a short video illustration based on the importance of freedom of speech. Pannu has given her voice over for the video with the recitation of the speech.

Throughout the poem, Pannu is seen stating the importance of raising questions in a democracy. "Chalo naye bharat ko banaye mahaan, na darr, na jumle, bas insaaniyat ki pehchaan. Rakhein hum aisi buniyaad, ho safal, kar sabse samwad," Taapsee recited the poem.

The 33-year-old actor went on to talk about the importance of raising questions in the caption of the post. "Because when you raise questions asking for better for your country it's not anti-national it's coz you love your country and countrymen beyond all fears and feel it's potential is still untapped," she wrote.

"To the Largest Democracy of the world, let's make sure we preserve our 'rights' and perform the 'duties'," she added. The 'Pink' actor recited the poem 'Samwad' in the Punjabi language as well.

This marks Taapsee's third poem on social issues after her two poems - 'Pravasi' and 'Safar' - on the migrant crisis. (ANI)

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal share BTS pictures from 'Manmarizayaan' as movie clocks 2 years

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan peace talk negotiators to hold first direct session on Tuesday

Afghanistan and Taliban peace talk negotiators will hold their first direct session on Tuesday in Doha, officials said, as the warring sides try to work out an agenda and schedule for how to negotiate a peace deal as the United States withd...

Rugby-New Zealand, Australia agree dates for Bledisloe Cup tests

The Bledisloe Cup series between New Zealand and Australia will kick off in Wellington on Oct. 11 with the second match in Auckland a week later, New Zealand Rugby NZR said on Tuesday. The announcement comes after New Zealand Prime Minister...

YuppTV acquires rights of Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020

The streaming platform has added a new feather to its cap by telecasting DREAM11 IPL 2020 on YuppTV ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- YuppTV, the worlds leading OTT platform for South-Asian content, has acquired the rights for Dream11 ...

Call the police on parties and don't mingle, says UK interior minister

British minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday she would call the police to report anyone who flouted a new ban on gatherings of more than six people, suggesting that people who stopped for a chat on the street were breaking new coronavirus l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020