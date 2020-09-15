Left Menu
Development News Edition

This is what the spine looks like: Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu support Jaya Bachchan's statements in RS

After veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan slammed those who are tarnishing image of the Indian film industry in the Upper House of the Parliament, actor Taapsee Pannu supported the statements of the lawmaker.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 14:15 IST
This is what the spine looks like: Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu support Jaya Bachchan's statements in RS
Veteran actor and MP Jaya Bachchan . Image Credit: ANI

After veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan slammed those who are tarnishing image of the Indian film industry in the Upper House of the Parliament, actor Taapsee Pannu supported the statements of the lawmaker. "For we have always stood by the initiatives, causes, and awareness campaigns. It's time for payback. Hitting the nail on its head and how! Yet again a woman from the industry spoke up #Respect," tweeted Taapsee.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha also hailed Bachchan's statement and said that this is what "spine" looks like. "I send my greetings to Jaya ji. Those who don't know can see that this is what the spine looks like," Sinha tweeted.

The Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan had given a zero hour notice in the Upper House over an alleged conspiracy to defame the film industry. She stated that people working in the entertainment industry are "flogged" by social media. (ANI)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Millions of African children rely on TV education during pandemic

Five-year-old Kenyan student Miguel Munene sits between his parents, holding their hands as he watches cartoon characters teaching him to pronounce fish.The television has replaced Munenes teachers and classmates after the government shut s...

Elephant tramples 70 year old woman to death in TN

A 70-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Pannimadai on the city outskirts, early Tuesday. The incident occurred when Neelavathi was on her way to a temple at Varapalayam around 5 AM, police said.The woman noticed an...

Prakash Jha starrer 'Matto ki Saikal' to have its world premiere in Busan International Film Festival

Prakash Jha starrer Matto Ki Saikal is all set to have its world premiere at the 25th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea. The film helmed by debutant filmmaker M. Gani and produced by debutant producer Sudhirbhai Mishra will b...

Paytm First Games names Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador; to invest Rs 300cr on marketing

Fintech major Paytm on Tuesday said its subsidiary Paytm First Games PFG has roped in cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador. The company has also earmarked Rs 300 crore to invest in growing the market for fantasy sports an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020