Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ishaan Khatter drops dancing number 'Tehas Nehas'

The makers of upcoming Ishan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer flick 'Khaali Peeli' on Tuesday dropped its quirky soundtrack 'Tehas Nehas,' that features the lead duo dancing in a garage.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-09-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 16:56 IST
Ishaan Khatter drops dancing number 'Tehas Nehas'
A still from the song (Image courtesy: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI

The makers of upcoming Ishan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer flick 'Khaali Peeli' on Tuesday dropped its quirky soundtrack 'Tehas Nehas,' that features the lead duo dancing in a garage. "#Tehasnehas @ananyapanday," wrote the 24-year-old actor Khatter as he posted the song on Instagram wherein the duo is seen effortlessly shaking a leg. Sporting a casual avatar, Ishaan is seen donning white vest and paired with a pair of denim, on the other hand, Ananya too sports a white crop top and ripped denim shorts.

The three-minute song features Ishaan and Ananya's characters grooving together, with several cabs parked around them. The duo appears to be inside a garage, but one without a roof when towards the end of the video it starts raining. Composed and produced by Vishal and Shekhar, 'Tehas Nehas' has been written by Kumaar and features vocals by Shekhar and Prakriti Kakar. 'Khaali Peeli' is the story about two childhood sweethearts, Pooja and Blackie, who get separated due to some circumstances, during the young age. But a situation brings them back together, which leads to a series of 'chase and escape' situations, bound to entertain the audience.

Last month, the makers of 'Khaali Peeli' dropped an action-packed teaser of the film featuring the lead duo -- Khatter and Ananya Panday. The teaser of the film begins with a policeman sending out an alert of a boy and a girl having escaped in a black and yellow (Kaali Peeli) taxi numbered 6969 after creating a ruckus.

Helmed by debutant director Maqbool Khan and backed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, and Zee Studios, the film also stars 'Paatal Lok' actor Jaideep Ahlawat. 'Khaali Peeli' went on the floors in September last year and was scheduled for a June 12 release but was delayed due to the shuttering of film theatres. The movie will be released on OTT plaform Zeeplex on October 2.(ANI)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Worried over domestic problems, woman ends life along with 2-yr-old daughter

A 28-year-old woman, along with her two-year-old daughter, ended her life by hanging herself as she was worried over domestic problems, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Chilla village, they added.Rajni 28, a resident of Ch...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open higher ahead of two-day Fed meet

Wall Streets major indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday as upbeat data from China revived optimism around an economic rebound, while investors looked for more stimulus from the Federal Reserve as the central bank kicks off a two-day m...

No actionable inputs to show nexus between people in film industry, drug traffickers: Govt

The government on Tuesday said no actionable inputs were received by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB revealing the alleged nexus between people in the film industry and drug traffickers. Replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Uni...

Low solar tariff could boost manufacturing competitiveness, help achieve Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Solar energy could contribute to manufacturing competitiveness due to its low tariff, which would ultimately help achieve the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Parliament was informed on TuesdayLow cost power is an essential requirement for comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020