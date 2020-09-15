People News Roundup: Messi tops wealth league ahead of Ronaldo; British designer Terence Conran dies at 88
Messi tops wealth league ahead of Ronaldo
Lionel Messi was denied a potentially money-spinning move away from Barcelona this month after a contract-dispute but the Argentine maestro remains the world's richest soccer player. According to a list compiled by Forbes, Messi's total earnings this year are $126 million -- $92 million from his salary and $34 million in endorsements.
'He changed the way we live': British designer Terence Conran dies at 88
Terence Conran, a renowned designer and restaurateur credited with modernising British retail and decor, has died aged 88, his family said on Saturday. Conran made his name in the 1960s with the Habitat home-furnishing store, known for its contemporary pine furniture, brightly coloured fabrics and tasteful kitchenware which proved a big hit with the public.
