Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix argues for free speech in court; Not so white Emmys and more

Kim Kardashian to freeze Facebook, Instagram accounts to protest hate speech Kim Kardashian West on Tuesday decided to freeze her Facebook and Instagram accounts, as she and other celebrities called on the social media platforms to stop the spread of hate and misinformation.

Updated: 16-09-2020 02:40 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 02:26 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Netflix argues for free speech in court spat with Indian tycoons over 'Bad Boy Billionaires'

An Indian court's decision to stall the release of a Netflix Inc series on four Indian tycoons facing fraud allegations "freezes free speech" and hurts the company financially, the U.S. streaming giant has argued in a court filing seen by Reuters. "Bad Boy Billionaires" is a documentary series about liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, Sahara group's Subrata Roy, Indian IT executive Ramalinga Raju and jeweller Nirav Modi. Netflix put the show on hold this month on order of a state court where Sahara alleged violation of Roy's privacy rights.

Not so white Emmys: a blip, or real progress on diversity?

From "Insecure"s 20-something women to the Muslim-American star of "Ramy," Sunday's Emmy line-up is an unprecedented showcase for people of color. But the television industry needs to take concrete action on pledges to nurture non-white writers and directors to ensure that the 2020 awards ceremony is not just a blip triggered by a summer of protests over systemic racism in the United States, observers say.

Burberry to livestream Spring/Summer 2021 fashion show on Twitch

Burberry said on Monday it would livestream its Spring/Summer 2021 fashion show this week in partnership with live video-streaming service Twitch, becoming the first luxury brand to do so. The show will be completely remote, with no guests attending in person, the company said in a statement.

China will raise cinema capacity limits to 75%

China will allow cinema capacity limits to increase to 75% from Sept. 25, the film association said on Tuesday. The adjustment is still subject to restrictions, including reservations and mask-wearing, according to the association.

Kim Kardashian to freeze Facebook, Instagram accounts to protest hate speech

Kim Kardashian West on Tuesday decided to freeze her Facebook and Instagram accounts, as she and other celebrities called on the social media platforms to stop the spread of hate and misinformation. "Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy," Kardashian West said in a tweet, as she joined the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign that has pressured Facebook Inc to remove hate speech. (https://bit.ly/2Rwh9CO)

Madonna to direct and co-write a movie about her life

Pop music superstar Madonna will direct and co-write a movie about her life for Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures, the studio said in a statement on Tuesday. Madonna, 62, will team with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody on the script, Universal said.

