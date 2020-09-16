Left Menu
Netflix argues for free speech in court spat with Indian tycoons over 'Bad Boy Billionaires' An Indian court's decision to stall the release of a Netflix Inc series on four Indian tycoons facing fraud allegations "freezes free speech" and hurts the company financially, the U.S. streaming giant has argued in a court filing seen by Reuters.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Netflix argues for free speech in court spat with Indian tycoons over 'Bad Boy Billionaires'

An Indian court's decision to stall the release of a Netflix Inc series on four Indian tycoons facing fraud allegations "freezes free speech" and hurts the company financially, the U.S. streaming giant has argued in a court filing seen by Reuters. "Bad Boy Billionaires" is a documentary series about liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, Sahara group's Subrata Roy, Indian IT executive Ramalinga Raju and jeweller Nirav Modi. Netflix put the show on hold this month on order of a state court where Sahara alleged violation of Roy's privacy rights. Not so white Emmys: a blip, or real progress on diversity?

From "Insecure"s 20-something women to the Muslim-American star of "Ramy," Sunday's Emmy line-up is an unprecedented showcase for people of color. But the television industry needs to take concrete action on pledges to nurture non-white writers and directors to ensure that the 2020 awards ceremony is not just a blip triggered by a summer of protests over systemic racism in the United States, observers say. Burberry to livestream Spring/Summer 2021 fashion show on Twitch

Burberry said on Monday it would livestream its Spring/Summer 2021 fashion show this week in partnership with live video-streaming service Twitch, becoming the first luxury brand to do so. The show will be completely remote, with no guests attending in person, the company said in a statement. China will raise cinema capacity limits to 75%

China will allow cinema capacity limits to increase to 75% from Sept. 25, the film association said on Tuesday. The adjustment is still subject to restrictions, including reservations and mask-wearing, according to the association. Kim Kardashian to freeze Facebook, Instagram accounts to protest hate speech

Kim Kardashian West is joining other celebrities to freeze her Facebook and Instagram accounts on Wednesday, in a campaign urging the world's biggest social media company to curb the spread of hate and propaganda. "Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy," Kardashian West wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday expressing support for the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign against Facebook Inc. Madonna to direct and co-write a movie about her life

Pop music superstar Madonna will direct and co-write a movie about her life for Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures, the studio said in a statement on Tuesday. Madonna, 62, will team with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody on the script, Universal said. Cardi B files for divorce after three years of marriage with Offset

U.S. rapper Cardi B filed papers on Tuesday to divorce her husband, Offset, after three years of their on-and-off marriage. The "WAP" singer, 27, known for songs that celebrate sex, money and female empowerment and for her playful, idiosyncratic lyrical style, filed divorce papers in family court in Fulton County, Georgia, according to court records. An initial hearing was set for Nov. 4.

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

