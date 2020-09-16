Left Menu
Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' to release on Diwali

Streamer Disney Plus Hotstar on Wednesday announced that Akshay Kumar-starrer "Laxmmi Bomb" will be hitting its platform on November 9. Aa rahe hai hum, Diwali ka sabse bada bomb le ke 9th November ko (sic)," read the tweet from Disney Plus Hotstar. The teaser was also shared by Kumar, Advani and Lawrence on their respective Twitter handles.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 17:19 IST
Streamer Disney Plus Hotstar on Wednesday announced that Akshay Kumar-starrer "Laxmmi Bomb" will be hitting its platform on November 9. The film, directed by Raghava Lawrence, is the Hindi remake of the filmmaker's 2011 Tamil horror comedy "Kanchana" . It also features Kiara Advani in a pivotal role.

Taking to Twitter, the streaming service shared a small teaser from the movie that shows the transformation of Akshay's Laxman to Laxxmi, a transgender. All the while ominous music is playing in the background. "Iss Diwali aap sabke gharon mein laxmmi hi laxmmi hogi! Aa rahe hai hum, Diwali ka sabse bada bomb le ke 9th November ko (sic)," read the tweet from Disney Plus Hotstar.

The teaser was also shared by Kumar, Advani and Lawrence on their respective Twitter handles. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on May 22 but due to the uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic, the makers decided to release it on Disney Plus Hotstar. "Laxmmi Bomb", produced by Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios, and Tusshar Kapoor, also stars Ashwini Kalsekar, Sharad Kelkar, Manu Rishi, and Ayesha Raza.

