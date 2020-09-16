Indian media marked 'new low' in coverage of Sushant case: TMC MP in Lok Sabha

The Indian media marked a "new low" while reporting the Sushant Singh Rajput case, a Trinamool Congress member said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, and demanded a law to regulate coverage of such sensitive cases. Speaking during the Zero Hour, where members raise issues of public importance, TMC's Pratima Mondal accused the media of "heartless reporting" and asking insensitive questions to the deceased's family and close contacts which increased their pain, anguish and suffering while being "extremely disrespectful" to the late actor. "This form of heartless reporting causes severe impact on young minds who are inspired by persons who have passed away," she said, alleging that some people have already taken the extreme step.

Major countries around the world either follow WHO guidelines or have formulated their own laws for sensitive reporting of suicide cases, she said. Mondal said, "It is high time that India also formulates a law in these directions and until that happens the government must issue a set of guidelines for the coverage of sensitive cases by the media." She also asked the government to give importance to the issue of mental health and said that having a national suicide helpline number is an "undeniable need" of people. The Hindi film actor was found hanging in his residence in Mumbai on June 14, and the CBI is investigating the case.