Man dies after falling from 2nd floor of building during scuffle with neighbours

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:33 IST
A 60-year-old man was killed after he allegedly fell from the second floor of a building during a scuffle with his neighbour over installation of an air-conditioner, police said on Wednesday. Police are trying to verify whether the victim accidently fell from the second floor of his house to the first floor of the adjacent building or he was pushed during the scuffle. A man named Dharmender has been arrested after it was found that he had instigated other people during the scuffle, police said

The deceased has been identified as Dharmpal, a resident of east Delhi's Vishwas Nagar, they said, adding that the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon. After receiving information about the quarrel, the police rushed to the spot. By that time, the victim had been taken to the Hedgewar Hospital. When the police reached the hospital, they found that the victim had succumbed to his injuries during treatment. "The victim's son told the police that on Tuesday afternoon, a quarrel broke out between him, his family and his neighbours and some other people over installation of an AC," a senior police officer said. The neighbours alleged that the compressor of the air conditioner was close to their house which irritated them. This led to a scuffle between them, the officer said. It first started as an argument but later it escalated. Suddenly, the victim fell on the first floor of the adjacent house, police said, adding that they are investigating whether he was pushed or he accidently fell from the second floor. Police suspect that the victim died due to head injury. However, the exact cause of the death will be ascertained after the portmortem report comes, the officer said. Police said quarrels might have taken place between them earlier as well but they were not reported. Based on the statement of victim's son, a case has been registered at Farsh Bazaar police station under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) and 34 (common intention).

