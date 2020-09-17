The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 title revealed, why delay can’t be avoided

Are you looking forward to The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5? The remarkable success of Season 4 is one major reason why the fifth season will surely be worked upon.

Many anime aficionados are not aware that The Seven Deadly Sins has already been renewed for Season 5. According to some sources, the imminent season will be called The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement.

According to What's on Netflix, The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 should not be expected on Netflix anytime soon. A revised release date has not been announced, and as expected the series will be broadcast in Japan from January 2021.

Initially, The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 was scheduled to be released in October 2020. But now there is no chance for the fifth season to be released in this year in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time. Thus, anime lovers need to wait further for the fifth season.

As the episodes for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 are still several months away from its release, we can simply guess the new plot. Meliodas revealed his demonic true form during the end of Season 4 as the 'leader of the Ten Commandments,' a twist that was expected to have major repercussions for the next arc.

On August 1, 2020, it was announced that the series will broadcast in Japan from January 2021 and will likely come to Netflix in April 2021.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 doesn't have an official release date but it is likely to be out in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

