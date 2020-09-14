One Piece Chapter 991 to be out on Sept 27, spoilers reveal what you can see next

Devdiscourse is back with vital updates on One Piece Chapter 991. The imminent chapter will be delayed by one week like majority of the previous chapters were delayed.

The delay for One Piece Chapter 991 is justified due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers are expected to be out between Thursday and Sunday. However, the manga aficionados can no longer wait for the spoilers and they have started predicting what will happen in the manga storyline.

Some theories for One Piece Chapter 991 claim that Luffy will run towards Kaido to fight the Yonko and assist the Samurais and Minks. According to Blocktoro, Queen and King will try to stop Luffy although Sanji and Zoro will block them and pave way for their captains to move freely.

The manga enthusiasts are excited as One Piece Chapter 991 is going to be amazing as the Wano war is going on in full swing. Here we will reveal some of the spoilers for the manga lovers who are passionately waiting for One Piece Chapter 991.

Some of the spoilers for One Piece Chapter 991 include: Drake ran and he paused for a moment to see introspect if he should return to the marines; Drake's reaction meant the marines arrived and surrounded the waters around Onigashima; Arrival of marines might make things worse in Onigashima; Luffy might help Drake and save him from the Queen and Who's Who.

Other spoilers for One Piece Chapter 991, as given by Gizmo Sheets include: Zoro will come in between when the Queen attacks Luffy, Sanji takes on the King, Inu and Neko will fight against Jack.

One Piece Chapter 991 will not be released this Sunday. The imminent chapter is expected to be out next Sunday, September 27. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

