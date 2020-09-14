Left Menu
Development News Edition

One Piece Chapter 991 to be out on Sept 27, spoilers reveal what you can see next

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 14-09-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 22:12 IST
One Piece Chapter 991 to be out on Sept 27, spoilers reveal what you can see next
Some theories for One Piece Chapter 991 claim that Luffy will run towards Kaido to fight the Yonko and assist the Samurais and Minks. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

Devdiscourse is back with vital updates on One Piece Chapter 991. The imminent chapter will be delayed by one week like majority of the previous chapters were delayed.

The delay for One Piece Chapter 991 is justified due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers are expected to be out between Thursday and Sunday. However, the manga aficionados can no longer wait for the spoilers and they have started predicting what will happen in the manga storyline.

Some theories for One Piece Chapter 991 claim that Luffy will run towards Kaido to fight the Yonko and assist the Samurais and Minks. According to Blocktoro, Queen and King will try to stop Luffy although Sanji and Zoro will block them and pave way for their captains to move freely.

The manga enthusiasts are excited as One Piece Chapter 991 is going to be amazing as the Wano war is going on in full swing. Here we will reveal some of the spoilers for the manga lovers who are passionately waiting for One Piece Chapter 991.

Some of the spoilers for One Piece Chapter 991 include: Drake ran and he paused for a moment to see introspect if he should return to the marines; Drake's reaction meant the marines arrived and surrounded the waters around Onigashima; Arrival of marines might make things worse in Onigashima; Luffy might help Drake and save him from the Queen and Who's Who.

Other spoilers for One Piece Chapter 991, as given by Gizmo Sheets include: Zoro will come in between when the Queen attacks Luffy, Sanji takes on the King, Inu and Neko will fight against Jack.

One Piece Chapter 991 will not be released this Sunday. The imminent chapter is expected to be out next Sunday, September 27. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

Also Read: One Punch Man Season 3: Fight involving Zombieman, Atomic Samurai, Flashy Flash

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

'Happy birthday bhaiya!': Aparshakti Khurrana extends birthday wishes to Ayushmann with priceless throwback picture

Aparshakti Khurrana on Monday reminisced about his first photo-shoot with brother Ayushmann and extend birthday wishes by sharing a priceless throwback picture. The Stree actor posted to Instagram a throwback picture that refreshed their me...

2 killed following scuffle in Delhi's Khyala area

Two men were killed after a scuffle broke out between them in west Delhis Khyala area, police said on Monday. The deceased were identified as Rohit and Ashish, both residents of Raghubir Nagar, they said.A scuffle broke out between Rohit an...

SAIL reports over Rs 1,226 cr net loss in Q1

Domestic steel major SAIL on Monday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,226.47 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, mainly on account of reduced income. The company had posted Rs 102.68 crore net profit in the year-ago quarter, Ste...

Rijiju explains several measures taken to ensure 'smooth training' for Olympics

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday explained several measures that have been taken to ensure smooth training for preparations for the next years Tokyo Olympics. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Rijiju said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020