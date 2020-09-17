Left Menu
The musical-drama, titled "Elvis", will feature actor Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll, and Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks as Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker. Wenham, known for movies like "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, "300" and "Lion" will portray Hank Snow in the film, reported Variety.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-09-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 16:46 IST
David Wenham, Dacre Montgomery board Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis'

Baz Luhrmann's much-awaited Elvis Presley biopic has added actors David Wenham and Dacre Montgomery to its cast. The musical-drama, titled "Elvis", will feature actor Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll, and Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks as Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Wenham, known for movies like "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, "300" and "Lion" will portray Hank Snow in the film, reported Variety. Montgomery, the star of Netflix series "Stranger Things" , will essay the role of TV director Steve Binder.

Meanwhile, actor Richard Roxburgh, who previously collaborated with Luhrmann on 2001 musical "Moulin Rouge!" , will be playing Presley's father Vernon Presley. The actor replaces Rufus Sewell, who had drop out of the project after it got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Actor Maggie Gyllenhaal, who was set to play Presley's mother Gladys Presley, has also left the project due to scheduling issues. She has been replaced by Helen Thomson. "Elvis" delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from the musician''s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.   The film, written by Luhrmann and Craig Pearce, will also feature Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. It is scheduled to be released in November 2021.

