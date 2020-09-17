Left Menu
Deaf community lauds Ranveer Singh's efforts to make Indian Sign Language an official language

In recognition of efforts by actor Ranveer Singh who has been constantly urging the authorities to consider and declare the Indian Sign Language (ISL) as the 23rd official language of India, a foundation working for the deaf community released a video to express their gratitude to the actor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:55 IST
Actor Ranveer Singh . Image Credit: ANI

In recognition of efforts by actor Ranveer Singh who has been constantly urging the authorities to consider and declare the Indian Sign Language (ISL) as the 23rd official language of India, a foundation working for the deaf community released a video to express their gratitude to the actor. A video was released on the Instagram page of the Access Mantra foundation where the 25 individuals from the community are seen wholeheartedly appreciating him using the ISL in the video.

Singh recently signed a petition aimed at furthering awareness for this cause. His independent record label IncInk has also released sign language music videos - the only record label to initiate this progressive step. "We were very happy to hear the good news about Ranveer Singh to support ISL to be recognized as the 23rd official language of India. We are so glad that he supports this. With your support we felt inspired," the individuals stated in the video.

"Indian sign language is a beautiful language. We want to thank Ranveer for showing support to the Deaf community. We are all happy and grateful to you," they further stated. The 'Gully Boy' actor then went on to thank the community for the beautiful video and explained why his music label IncInk has been launching music videos in ISL.

"IncInk was created as a platform to encourage inclusivity through art and we are deeply committed towards making Indian Sign Language (ISL) become the 23rd official language of India," said Ranveer. "This progressive step will create a ripple effect in providing equal access across all areas from education to employment to entertainment to more than 10 million Deaf people in India," he added.

The initiative by Ranveer Singh and his music label IncInk has been appreciated all over the social media. (ANI)

