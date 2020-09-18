Left Menu
Harry Styles in talks to star in movie adaptation of LGBTQ-themed novel 'My Policeman'

Former One Direction star Harry Styles is in final discussion to star in the movie adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ acclaimed LGBTQ-themed novel “My Policeman” from Amazon Studios. Styles will play Tom and James will play Marion. The 26-year-old star has been focusing on his solo career after the band went on a hiatus in 2016.

Former One Direction star Harry Styles is in final discussion to star in the movie adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ acclaimed LGBTQ-themed novel “My Policeman” from Amazon Studios. Actor Lily James is in talks to play the female lead in the yet untitled movie, Collider reported.

The movie will be directed by “Genius” fame Michael Grandage from a script by “Philadelphia” writer Ron Nyswaner, who adapted Roberts’ 2012 book. Producer Greg Berlanti will produce alongside his husband Robbie Rogers as well as Sarah Schechter via their newly-rechristened Berlanti/Schechter Productions.

The story of the novel is set in the 1950s in Brighton, England, where schoolteacher Marion first catches sight of Tom and becomes instantly smitten with the handsome policeman. Tom, meanwhile, is drawn to Patrick, a museum curator but believes it is safer for him to marry Marion. Styles will play Tom and James will play Marion. Styles’ male co-star is reportedly yet to be finalised. The 26-year-old star has been focusing on his solo career after the band went on a hiatus in 2016. He made his acting debut with Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" ..

