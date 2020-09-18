Left Menu
Queen Elizabeth formally strips Harvey Weinstein of his British honour

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-09-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 18:20 IST
Britain's Queen Elizabeth has formally stripped Harvey Weinstein of his honorary award following his conviction for sexually assaulting a former production assistant and raping an actress.

"The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled," according to an official announcement in the London Gazette said.

Weinstein, 68, is serving a 23-year prison term in New York state following his Feb. 24 conviction. He has appealed the conviction.

