Fashion designer Sharbari Dutta found dead at home; no foul play: police

Eminent fashion designer Sharbari Dutta, who had made her name in men's ethnic wear, was found dead in the washroom of her Kolkata residence, prompting the police to register a case of unnatural death and initiate a probe on Friday. However, the post mortem examination report which came in the evening revealed that her death was due to cerebral stroke followed by a cardiac arrest, a police officer said.

It is not clear whether the police will continue with the investigation into the case. The body of Dutta, 63, was found in the bathroom of her residence on Broad Street in south Kolkata on Thursday midnight, and there was an injury mark on her left ankle.

"She died because of cardiac arrest and it is not homicidal. The post mortem examination revealed it," a senior police official told PTI. Asked about the injury mark on her ankle, he said, It could be the mark of an injury which she had suffered recently, but it had nothing to do with her death.

Dutta's only son Amalin Dutta, who is also a fashion designer, said their family physician had confirmed that she had died of a massive cardiac arrest. "Mother was not reachable on the phone since Thursday morning and we had thought that she must have gone out for some work or there was some mobile network problem.

"But when she did not call me even in the evening, we apprehended that something was wrong and went to her room. On not finding her there, we checked the bathroom and found her lying dead around 11.30 pm," he said. Amalin Dutta lives in another part of their multi- storeyed residence and used to meet his mother over breakfast and dinner.

Sharbari Dutta, the daughter of Bengali poet Ajit Dutta, had made a mark in designing men's ethnic wear. She also broke fashion stereotypes by her male accessory designing. Her label became popular for a unique blend of ethnicity and modernity in fabric and vibrancy in colour. She was known particularly for exquisite Kantha stitched embroidered menswear and coloured dhotis.

She had draped personalities ranging from sportsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly to Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee and singer-composer Anupam Roy, fashion industry sources said. She had also dressed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, tennis player Leander Paes and several Bollywood personalities.

"I would like to ask the younger generation to flaunt their wear confidently. Don't mimic, be yourself. Films don't influence fashion statement," Dutta had told PTI in an interview earlier. Dutta had established her brand 'Shunyaa' with outlets in Kolkata. She had dabbled in women's wear and was a known face in fashion shows organised in the city.

Actors, models and singers expressed grief over her death. "Sharbaridi had introduced new trends in men's wear and made it look ethnic, fashionable and yet contemporary," actor Prosenjit Chatterjee said recalling he had first worn an attire designed by Dutta 20-22 years ago at a fashion event.

"She was a warm, affectionate and positive human being. It hurts to think she will not greet me at any event in the future," Chatterjee added. Actor Rituparna Sengupta said Dutta's death has shattered her.

"She had an ever smiling face. She had designed my husband's ethnic wear which he proudly dons on special occasions," Sengupta said. Actor Sudiptaa Chakraborty said, "While I have worn attires created by Sharbaridi two to three times, I had the opportunity to have prolonged chats sessions with her multiple times. She was jovial and had a welcoming nature." Dutta's colleague in the fashion designing fraternity and BJP leader Agnimitra Paul posted on Facebook: "Didi your absence will be always felt. Wherever you are, stay well Sharbaridi. Om Shanti." Designer Abhishek Dutta posted, "Really sad to hear about the untimely demise of Sharbari Datta...Rest in peace." Singers Parama Banerjee and Ujjaini Mukherjee, actors Srabonty Chatterjee, Rukmini Moitra and Pujarini Ghosh and theatre personality-director Debesh Chatterjee also expressed grief and shock over Dutta's death.