Code Geass Season 3’s future revealed, know more on its renewal & other updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-09-2020 01:23 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 01:23 IST
Code Geass Season 3's future revealed, know more on its renewal & other updates
In reality, Ichirō Ōkouchi is not interested in working on Code Geass Season 3 as the protagonist Lelouch is not alive. Image Credit: YouTube / GameSpot Universe Trailers

Fans are waiting for Code Geass Season 3 since Season 2 dropped its finale in September 2008. There has been no update on its development since the second season had its finale.

Code Geass Season 3 seems to have no future. As there has been no discussion on the making of Code Geass Season 3, fans and anime lovers have given up all expectations from the writer Ichirō Ōkouchi.

In reality, Ichirō Ōkouchi is not interested in working on Code Geass Season 3 as the protagonist Lelouch is not alive. Thus, instead of making a third season, he opted to make a movie titled Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection.

One of the main reasons for creating the movie Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection, according to the director, Gorō Taniguchi, was to explore the avenues that were never tapped by the anime.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection was premiered in Japan on February 9, 2019 and ran in over 120 theatres. The film debuted at number five with an opening weekend gross of ¥287 million in Japan. It was number six in its second weekend, with a cumulative gross of ¥530 million up until then. As of March 2019, the film has grossed more than ¥1 billion ($9 million) in Japan. Collectively, the Code Geass film franchise has grossed ¥1,899,872,257 ($17,356,785) at the Japanese box office.

Code Geass has been well received in Japan, selling over a million DVD and Blu-ray Disc volumes. Both seasons have won several awards at the Tokyo International Anime Fair, Animage Anime Grand Prix, and Animation Kobe event. Critics have praised the series for its story, characters, voice acting, large audience appeal as well as the cross conflicts shown among the main characters and the moral questions presented.

Code Geass Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime series.

