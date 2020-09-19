Giovanni Ribisi joins Julie Delpy's 'On The Verge'
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-09-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 10:57 IST
Actor Giovanni Ribisi has boarded the cast of Julie Delpy's comedy drama series "On The Verge". A collaboration between Canal Plus and Netflix, the 12-episode show will feature Delpy in the lead alongside actor Elisabeth Shue, reported Variety.
Ribisi, known for films such as "Avatar" and "Lost in Translation" , joins the cast alongside actors Sarah Jones and Alexia Landeau, who co-wrote the show with Delpy. "On The Verge" follows four female friends in their late forties -- two of them played by Delpy and Shue -- who choose to use midlife not as a time of mourning their youth, but as an opportunity for personal reinvention, with the hope of finally living lives that embody their beliefs and values.
The show recently started filming here. Canal Plus will air the series in France, with Netflix distributing it in the rest of world.
