Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

Actor Lee Min Ho has achieved another feat as he surpassed 19.5 million followers on the social media platform Instagram becoming the first Korean celebrity to amass that much followers.

His fanbase has surged massively over the past few months after the success of his latest SBS drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch'. In June, Lee Min Ho surpassed 10 million followers and just a few months later, his followers on Instagram stand at a whopping 19.6 million.

In his latest SBS drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch', Lee Min Ho played a regal emperor opposite Kim Go Eun making a dream team for fans. His comeback with a sci-fi fantasy drama featuring a parallel universe amazed his fans, as it becomes one of the most Netflix shows. His latest show also dominated the list of most-watched K-dramas on Netflix.

He is the most followed Korean actor and his closest competitor is Lee Jon Suk who is more than 3 million followers behind at 16.5 million.

Lee Min Ho has increased his social media activity and regularly shares pictures and other updates with his fans keenly seek news about the Korean fame. Recently, he shared pictures from his trip to a sea food market.

Korean drama lovers are also hoping for his massively popular drama, 'The King: Eternal Monarch', to be renewed for Season 2 and while there is no official confirmation on that yet, fans are confident that it will be renewed.