Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naomi Kawase, Geraldine Chaplin board Luis Minarro's 'Impalpable'

Japanese director Naomi Kawase and actor Geraldine Chaplin are set to star in Palme d'Or winning producer Luis Minarro's next directorial, tentatively titled "Impalpable". This will be Minarro's fifth feature which he will produce via his Barcelona-based label Eddie Saeta, one of Spain's most prominent arthouse shingles, reported Variety. Written by Minarro, "Impalpable" follows a series of characters who take a bus to an unspecified destination.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-09-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 15:02 IST
Naomi Kawase, Geraldine Chaplin board Luis Minarro's 'Impalpable'

Japanese director Naomi Kawase and actor Geraldine Chaplin are set to star in Palme d'Or winning producer Luis Minarro's next directorial, tentatively titled "Impalpable". This will be Minarro's fifth feature which he will produce via his Barcelona-based label Eddie Saeta, one of Spain's most prominent arthouse shingles, reported Variety.

Written by Minarro, "Impalpable" follows a series of characters who take a bus to an unspecified destination. The situation becomes gradually stranger as the bus make no stops. Nor can the passengers descend. The cast also includes Spanish actors Lola Duenas and Francesc Orella, among others.

"Impalpable" will be a fantasy drama with humour, and surrealistic and political touches, Minarro said. Stretch over three days and two nights, its characters get to know one another, as the audience enters the minds of main characters, unleashing what amounts to mini-movies via flashbacks or flash-forwards.

In one of these flashback segments, focused on Geraldine Chaplin's character, the feature will offer some lesser known or unknown family memories "which will have an added interest for cinephiles", he added. The character to be played by Geraldine Chaplin, daughter of cinema icon Charlie Chaplin, the first of eight children with fourth wife, actor Oona O'Neill, will mix fictional and real-life aspects of her life. Kawase's character will be entirely fictitious.

Kawase competes at this year's San Sebastian with the Playtime-sold adoption drama "True Mothers" , a Cannes Official Selection label title. The Japanese director created the biennial International Nara Film Festival, which runs this year from September 18 to September 22.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Three months posting at district hospital is must for PG medical students

By Priyanka Sharma The Board of Governors in super-session of Medical Council of India has framed fresh rules for all postgraduate students pursuing MDMS in broad specialities in all medical colleges or institutions shall undergo a compulso...

Heated debate on farm bills; oppn members tear papers, heckle presiding officer

Some opposition members led by the TMC climbed on to the chairmans podium, tore official papers, and heckled the presiding officer as they opposed the governments push to pass two contentious farm bills on Sunday without considering their d...

India's COVID recoveries continue to rise, cross 43 lakh so far

India has reported high COVID recoveries of over 43 lakh 43,03,043 till September 20. According to the government, at least 94,612 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, resulting in the Recovery Rate tou...

Guj: 61-year-old COVID-19 patient kills self in Junagadh hosp

A 61-year-old COVID-19 patienton Sunday allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the thirdfloor of a private hospital where he was being treated inKeshod town in Gujarats Junagadh district, police saidThe man, a retired government employe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020