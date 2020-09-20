Left Menu
Development News Edition

Have to consider economic, social constraints while designing during pandemic: Monisha Jaising

Like any other sector worldwide, couturier Monisha Jaising believes the coronavirus pandemic has had sweeping repercussions on the fashion industry and has made designers rethink the way they work. With people following physical distancing, cooped up and working from home for months now, the need of the hour is casual clothing wear.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 15:53 IST
Have to consider economic, social constraints while designing during pandemic: Monisha Jaising

Like any other sector worldwide, couturier Monisha Jaising believes the coronavirus pandemic has had sweeping repercussions on the fashion industry and has made designers rethink the way they work. According to the fashion designer, the current scenario has also affected the taste and preferences of buyers.

"We have to design a collection keeping the economic and social constraints of the pandemic in mind as what a buyer is now looking for is different. They are not looking for evening wear to go and attend a mega function. They are looking for basic, good quality stuff, which is fashionable yet comfortable," Jaising told PTI in an interview. With people following physical distancing, cooped up and working from home for months now, the need of the hour is casual clothing wear. "Even work-from-home culture wants fashion for Zoom (calls). People are looking at more casual and leisure and not so much of event wear," she said.

The designer, whose career spans over three decades, said she has two clothing lines - MJ couture for red carpet-wedding and a resort collection, that includes everyday ready-to-wear. However, there are some customers for bridal wear, she said.

In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Jaising said they are giving special attention to the wedding veil or 'ghoonghat', which she believes will become a global trend. "It is being said that the wedding veil protects the bride from evil spirit, now it not only protects them from that but the virus too. Following the COVID-19 safety rules of covering the face and social distancing, the wedding veil will be the statement piece worldwide," she added.   The pandemic has also affected the yearly calendar, which has planned collections for spring/summer and autumn/winter seasons, at fashion weeks being conducted in closed venues or open spaces.

Jaising said her team is planning to make a short movie on their new line. The theme of seasons will continue to exist as fashion is all about change, she added.

"Fashion thrives on change, otherwise it is not fashion, it is just classic. There has to be a change in every season. That will continue whether you are working from home or not. "Like, in a month from now when it is going to be a little cold, you may want a sweatshirt or long sleeved knitted sweater. We have to feed new styles to customers especially in the digital age." The designer believes these testing times have proved to be a golden period for creative people, including her. Even though most of her artisans have returned to their hometowns in north India, owing to uncertainty about livelihood, she has a support system in form of her immediate design team and workers, who have kept her occupied.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bale says serial winner Mourinho played a role in his Spurs return

Tottenham Hotspur forward Gareth Bale is relishing the opportunity to work with manager Jose Mourinho who had unsuccessfully tried to sign the Welshman in the past. Bale completed a loan move from Spanish champions Real Madrid back to his f...

Don't sign farm bills, Sukhhbir Badal urges President

Shiromani Akal Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday urged the President not to give his assent to the farm bills passed by Rajya Sabha, asking him to return them to Parliament for reconsideration. Badal said the passage of the bills mark...

Soccer-Bale says serial winner Mourinho played a role in his Spurs return

Tottenham Hotspur forward Gareth Bale is relishing the opportunity to work with manager Jose Mourinho who had unsuccessfully tried to sign the Welshman in the past. Bale completed a loan move from Spanish champions Real Madrid back to his f...

Britain is at COVID-19 tipping point, health minister says

Britain is at a tipping point on COVID-19, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, warning that a second national lockdown could be imposed if people dont follow government rules designed to stop the spread of the virus.COVID-19 cases ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020