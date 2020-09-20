Have to consider economic, social constraints while designing during pandemic: Monisha Jaising

Like any other sector worldwide, couturier Monisha Jaising believes the coronavirus pandemic has had sweeping repercussions on the fashion industry and has made designers rethink the way they work. According to the fashion designer, the current scenario has also affected the taste and preferences of buyers.

"We have to design a collection keeping the economic and social constraints of the pandemic in mind as what a buyer is now looking for is different. They are not looking for evening wear to go and attend a mega function. They are looking for basic, good quality stuff, which is fashionable yet comfortable," Jaising told PTI in an interview. With people following physical distancing, cooped up and working from home for months now, the need of the hour is casual clothing wear. "Even work-from-home culture wants fashion for Zoom (calls). People are looking at more casual and leisure and not so much of event wear," she said.

The designer, whose career spans over three decades, said she has two clothing lines - MJ couture for red carpet-wedding and a resort collection, that includes everyday ready-to-wear. However, there are some customers for bridal wear, she said.

In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Jaising said they are giving special attention to the wedding veil or 'ghoonghat', which she believes will become a global trend. "It is being said that the wedding veil protects the bride from evil spirit, now it not only protects them from that but the virus too. Following the COVID-19 safety rules of covering the face and social distancing, the wedding veil will be the statement piece worldwide," she added. The pandemic has also affected the yearly calendar, which has planned collections for spring/summer and autumn/winter seasons, at fashion weeks being conducted in closed venues or open spaces.

Jaising said her team is planning to make a short movie on their new line. The theme of seasons will continue to exist as fashion is all about change, she added.

"Fashion thrives on change, otherwise it is not fashion, it is just classic. There has to be a change in every season. That will continue whether you are working from home or not. "Like, in a month from now when it is going to be a little cold, you may want a sweatshirt or long sleeved knitted sweater. We have to feed new styles to customers especially in the digital age." The designer believes these testing times have proved to be a golden period for creative people, including her. Even though most of her artisans have returned to their hometowns in north India, owing to uncertainty about livelihood, she has a support system in form of her immediate design team and workers, who have kept her occupied.