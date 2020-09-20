'2 days to go': Tiger Shroff shares excitement ahead of his debut song 'Unbelievable' release

Actor Tiger Shroff, who has turned singer with maiden single 'Unbelievable', on Sunday, informed his fans that the song will be released in two days. The teaser of the song has already been released and it looks like a perfect treat for fans.

The actor shared a poster of his first track 'Unbelievable' on Instagram. Dressed in a white shirt, a black tie and wearing sunglasses, he can be seen posing with a mic in his hand. The 'Heropanti' actor captioned the picture as, "2 days to go.#YouAreUnbelievable."

Earlier, makers of the upcoming song 'Unbelievable' shared a monochromatic video that summed up Shroff's inspiration and creativity and how the song was brought to life. Celebrity followers including comedian Kapil Sharma and over 4.5 lakh fans liked the post.

Produced by Big Bang Music, the single 'Unbelievable' has been penned by DG Mayne and Avitesh. Punit Malhotra has directed the track. The song will be out on September 22. (ANI)