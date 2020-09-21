Left Menu
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards

The Primetime Emmy Awards that took place on Sunday (local time) bestowed some of the finest artists of the entertainment industry in a socially-distanced award ceremony.

ANI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-09-2020 09:41 IST
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Primetime Emmy Awards that took place on Sunday (local time) bestowed some of the finest artists of the entertainment industry in a socially-distanced award ceremony. 24-year-old Zendaya made history as she became the youngest female actor to win the award in the leading role for 'Euphoria.

Here's a complete list of winners at the 2020 Emmy Awards:- Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movieJeremy Irons ('Watchmen')Hugh Jackman ('Bad Education')Paul Mescal ('Normal People')Jeremy Pope ('Hollywood')Mark Ruffalo ('I Know This Much Is True') [WINNER]

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movieCate Blanchett ('Mrs. America')Shira Haas ('Unorthodox')Regina King ('Watchmen') [WINNER]Octavia Spencer ('Self Made')Kerry Washington ('Little Fires Everywhere') Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or MovieDylan McDermott ('Hollywood')Jim Parsons ('Hollywood')Tituss Burgess ('Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend')Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ('Watchmen') [WINNER]Jovan Adepo ('Watchmen')Louis Gossett Jr. ('Watchmen')

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or MovieHolland Taylor ('Hollywood')Uzo Aduba ('Mrs. America') [WINNER]Margo Martindale ('Mrs. America')Tracey Ullman ('Mrs. America')Toni Collette ('Unbelievable')Jean Smart ('Watchmen') Outstanding lead actor in a comedy seriesAnthony Anderson ('Black-ish')Don Cheadle ('Black Monday')Ted Danson ('The Good Place')Michael Douglas ('The Kominsky Method')Eugene Levy ('Schitt's Creek') [WINNER]Ramy Youssef ('Ramy')

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy seriesChristina Applegate ('Dead to Me')Rachel Brosnahan ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel')Linda Cardellini ('Dead to Me')Catherine O'Hara ('Schitt's Creek') [WINNER]Issa Rae ('Insecure')Tracee Ellis Ross ('Black-ish') Supporting Actor in a Comedy SeriesAndre Braugher ('Brooklyn Nine-Nine')William Jackson Harper ('The Good Place')Alan Arkin ('The Kominsky Method')Sterling K. Brown ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel')Tony Shalhoub ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel')Mahershala Ali ('Ramy')Kenan Thompson ('Saturday Night Live')Dan Levy ("Schitt's Creek") [WINNER]

Supporting Actress in a Comedy SeriesBetty Gilpin ('GLOW')D'Arcy Carden ('The Good Place')Yvonne Orji ('Insecure')Alex Borstein ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel')Marin Hinkle ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel')Kate McKinnon ('Saturday Night Live')Cecily Strong ('Saturday Night Live')Annie Murphy ('Schitt's Creek) [WINNER] Outstanding lead actor in a drama seriesJason Bateman ('Ozark')Sterling K. Brown ('This Is Us')Steve Carell ('The Morning Show')Brian Cox ('Succession')Billy Porter ('Pose')Jeremy Strong ('Succession') [WINNER]

Outstanding lead actress in a drama seriesJennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')Olivia Colman ('The Crown')Jodie Comer ('Killing Eve')Laura Linney ('Ozark')Sandra Oh ('Killing Eve')Zendaya ('Euphoria') [WINNER] Supporting Actor in a Drama SeriesGiancarlo Esposito ('Better Call Saul')Bradley Whitford ('The Handmaid's Tale')Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show') [WINNER]Mark Duplass ('The Morning Show')Nicholas Braun ('Succession')Kieran Culkin ('Succession')Matthew Macfadyen ('Succession')Jeffrey Wright ('Westworld')

Supporting Actress in a Drama SeriesLaura Dern ('Big Little Lies')Meryl Streep ('Big Little Lies')Helena Bonham Carter ('The Crown')Samira Wiley ('The Handmaid's Tale')Fiona Shaw ('Killing Eve')Julia Garner ('Ozark') [WINNER]Sarah Snook ('Succession')Thandie Newton ('Westworld') Outstanding reality/competition series'The Masked Singer''Nailed It''RuPaul's Drag Race' (WINNER)'Top Chef''The Voice'

Outstanding variety talk series'Daily Show with Trevor Noah''Full Frontal with Samantha Bee''Jimmy Kimmel Live''Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' (WINNER)'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' Outstanding limited Series'Little Fires Everywhere''Mrs. America''Unbelievable''Unorthodox''Watchmen' (WINNER)

Outstanding comedy series'Curb Your Enthusiasm''Dead to Me''The Good Place''Insecure''The Kominsky Method''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel''Schitt's Creek' (WINNER)'What We Do in the Shadows' Outstanding drama series'Better Call Saul''The Crown''The Handmaid's Tale''Killing Eve''The Mandalorian''Ozark''Stranger Things''Succession' (WINNER)

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were originally slated to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided to have the ceremony virtually from the actors' homes across the US. The Emmys this year were being hosted by American television host Jimmy Kimmel. The award show was preceded by the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and it was held from September 14-19.

The nominations for this year's Emmys were announced on July 28 and it was led by HBO's mini-series 'Watchmen' after having 26 nominations to its name. (ANI)

