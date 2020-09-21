Ayushmann Khurrana says thank you to all his directors on World Gratitude Day

On the occasion of World Gratitude Day, actor Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his thank you to all of his directors that he has worked with for shaping him as an artist. Khurrana dedicated an Instagram post to all of the filmmakers he has worked with, in his career as he posted a picture of himself with all of them.

"All the directors that I have been fortunate enough to work with, have shaped me as an artiste. They have taught me incredibly important cinematic and life lessons through their work, their wisdom and their philosophy. I will forever be indebted to them," the 'Article 15' actor said. The versatile star, who burst into the Bollywood scene with his brilliant debut in Vicky Donor, credits these creative forces for instilling self-belief in him.

"They have nurtured me, believed in me and showed immense confidence in me at times when I needed validation the most. My journey in cinema is special because of these talented human beings. On Gratitude Day, this is my humble thank you to all of them," he said. The star, who has delivered eight back to back hits, will soon start to shoot a progressive love story being directed by Abhishek Kapoor. (ANI)