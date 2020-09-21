Left Menu
Payal Ghosh to file FIR against Anurag Kashyap today

Actor Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, said that she will file an FIR against him at Oshiwara Police Station by today evening.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-09-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 13:42 IST
Payal Ghosh to file FIR against Anurag Kashyap today
Payal Ghosh and Anurag Kashyap (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, said that she will file an FIR against him at Oshiwara Police Station by today evening. The 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi' actor said that her advocate Nitin Satpute will also be writing to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to provide security, as there is a threat to her life.

Ghosh also talked about her meeting with the 'Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker' and said, "I don't know whether Anurag Kashyap consumes drugs or not but when the incident took place, he was smoking something but it was definitely not a cigarette." Talking about the filmmaker getting support from actors, she said, "There are many people who have supported Anurag Kashyap because of their bread and butter and their family run because of him so they will definitely talk in support of him."

Earlier in the day Kashyap's lawyer rejected "the false allegations of sexual misconduct" levied against his client, terming it "completely false, malicious and dishonest". The statement from Kashyap's lawyer, Priyanka Khimani, came after Ghosh's lawyer of, who had accused the Bollywood director of sexual harassment, said that an FIR would filed an against him at the Oshiwara police station today.

On Saturday, Ghosh accused Kashyap of sexual harassment. Speaking to ANI, she said, "Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me." "I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him," said Ghosh.

Post the allegations, Kashyap responded on Twitter in which he denied the allegations, claiming that they were 'baseless'. "I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate this at any price," he said. (ANI)

