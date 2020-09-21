One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

We're just a few days behind the release of One Piece Chapter 991. The manga enthusiasts can no longer wait to know and they have started predicting what will happen in the storyline.

One Piece Chapter 991 has been delayed for a week in the wake of prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. As we all know, China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time. Thus, fans need to accept the hiatus between the chapters.

One Piece Chapter 991 is likely to reveal the outcome of the fight between the Minks in Sulong form and Jack the Draught. Luffy and X Drake could be the main focus on the manga story this time.

Here're some of One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers (that are not confirmed) – Luffy and X Drake fight Queen, Zoro and Sanji fight King, Big Mom chases the Straw Hat, Coby and the Marines arrive in Wano, Kaido is highly injured, Marco and Perospero join each other and stops the Big Mom Pirates, etc.

Some theories for One Piece Chapter 991 claim that Luffy will run towards Kaido to fight the Yonko and assist the Samurais and Minks. According to Blocktoro, Queen and King will try to stop Luffy although Sanji and Zoro will block them and pave way for their captains to move freely.

Some other spoilers for One Piece Chapter 991 include: Drake ran and he paused for a moment to see introspect if he should return to the marines; Drake's reaction meant the marines arrived and surrounded the waters around Onigashima; Arrival of marines might make things worse in Onigashima; Luffy might help Drake and save him from the Queen and Who's Who.

One Piece Chapter 991 is expected to be out on September 27. Raw scans and spoilers will be out with a few days. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

