Left Menu
Development News Edition

TV audience for virtual Emmys takes awards show to new low

The television audience for Sunday's first virtual Emmy awards ceremony dropped to a record low of 6.1 million viewers, according to data released by Walt Disney Co's ABC on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 02:04 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 01:51 IST
TV audience for virtual Emmys takes awards show to new low
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The television audience for Sunday's first virtual Emmy awards ceremony dropped to a record low of 6.1 million viewers, according to data released by Walt Disney Co's ABC on Monday. A year ago, roughly 6.9 million people watched the Emmys on the Fox broadcast network.

Viewership for awards shows has been dropping for years. The recent high for the Emmys, the highest honors in television, hit 17.7 million viewers in 2013. This year's telecast faced several challenges. The three-hour ceremony was held without a red carpet or live audience due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it faced competition from a close National Football League game and a National Basketball Association playoff contest.

Dubbing the show the "PandEmmys," Jimmy Kimmel hosted from the Staples Center arena in downtown Los Angeles. A few celebrities and an alpaca joined him at the venue to present awards. Cameras captured nominees' live reactions from their homes or other locations as voters honored media family saga "Succession," dystopian drama "Watchmen" and feel-good comedy "Schitt's Creek." Technical operations ran smoothly, producer Reginald Hudlin said, adding that he felt the show appropriately acknowledged the pandemic, unemployment and other problems, in part by having essential workers announce some winners.

"The bigger challenge, and the part on which I think we succeeded, was the tone," Hudlin said on a webcast hosted by law firm Fox Rothschild. "We knew we had to incorporate that reality." Several TV critics praised the production for adapting to the limitations and experimenting with the traditional format.

"This was a difficult thing that the TV Academy did," wrote Los Angeles Times television critic Robert Lloyd. "I'm not sure how it could have been pulled off much better." But Mike Hale of the New York Times said producers "kept the stale parts" of Hollywood awards broadcasts.

"Instead of enlivening the proceedings," Hale wrote, "the mix of pretaped bits, remote acceptances and solo appearances by guests on the Staples sets made you nostalgic for the hothouse atmosphere and occasional breakdowns of the traditional awards-show format."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Two in custody in Tour de France doping probe - Marseille prosecutor

Two people were in custody on Monday after an investigation was opened into suspected doping by the Arkea-Samsic team at this years Tour de France, the Marseille prosecutor said on Monday.Dominique Laurens said in a statement that the probe...

Golf-A new era? DeChambeau's U.S. Open triumph puts field on notice

As the golf world turns its gaze from Winged Foot Golf Club to the years final major at Augusta National in November, questions remain over just how much Bryson DeChambeaus hard-charging U.S. Open win could shift the sports landscape. With ...

U.S. debt to hit nearly twice GDP by 2050 -CBO

U.S. federal debt held by the public will balloon to about 195 of the countrys economic output in 2050, from about 98 at the end of 2020 and 79 in 2019, the Congressional Budget Office projected on Monday.The CBO, in its annual Long Term Bu...

Global banks seek to contain damage over $2 trillion of suspicious transfers

Global banks faced a fresh scandal about dirty money on Monday as they sought to limit the fallout from a cache of leaked documents showing they transferred more than 2 trillion in suspect funds over nearly two decades.Britain-based HSBC Ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020