Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rapper-Songwriter Badshah's new tune 'Kar TakaTak, Bann TakaTak' is dedicated to aspiring influencers

Unlimited swag, relatable lyrics, and groovy tunes, these are some of the words synonymous with Badboy Badshah. Not only has he given us some of the most memorable tunes of the decade, but he has constantly grabbed our attention with the mind-blowing rap that he writes.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-09-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 12:42 IST
Rapper-Songwriter Badshah's new tune 'Kar TakaTak, Bann TakaTak' is dedicated to aspiring influencers
MX TakaTak Baadshah . Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 22 (ANI/Mediawire): Unlimited swag, relatable lyrics, and groovy tunes, these are some of the words synonymous with Badboy Badshah. Not only has he given us some of the most memorable tunes of the decade, but he has constantly grabbed our attention with the mind-blowing rap that he writes. Much to the joy of all his fans, the star rapper has penned an anthem for MX Player's short-format video app - MX TakaTak, asking all the aspiring influencers to 'Kar TakaTak, Bann TakaTak'.Starring Badshah himself, the crisp one-minute video dropped today, and it encourages content creators to showcase their talents and express their emotions without fear - leading to eventual fandom.

MX TakaTak has shown exponential growth and has emerged as the preferred choice of platform not only for Badshah but also for its large community of one-million-plus influencers. The brand has a vision to empower content creators, nurture their talent and provide them with a platform to generate their own success stories. This anthem is yet another step in that direction and who better than Badshah to inspire them to scale new heights like he has - he's innovative, creative and is an icon of pop culture in India today.

"This time at home has brought out unimaginable talent in people - some are cooking, others have found solace in fitness or dance, and many have picked up new hobbies. This led me to think about how every Indian today can now be an influencer - all they need is a stage to showcase their art and MX TakaTak provides them a world class platform to do the same. 'Kar TakaTak, Bann TakaTak' is an ode to all these performers who are trying to bring out an unexplored side of themselves, want to be known for their passion and encourages them to be unafraid of putting it out there for the world to see," said Badshah who recently joined the MX Takatak family. Watch the song now: http://bit.ly/KarTakaTakBannTakaTak

Download MX TakaTak now: https://bit.ly/MXTakaTakApp This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

(Update: Oct 14 launch confirmed) Amazon India teases arrival of OnePlus 8T 5G

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

London stocks rebound from earlier losses; lockdown restrictions eyed

London shares rebounded slightly on Tuesday from their worst sell-off in more than three months as investors awaited details of new lockdown restrictions liable to deliver another blow to Britains struggling domestic economy. Prime Minister...

Britain could delay plans to allow sports fans back into stadiums -minister

Britain is looking at delaying plans to allow a controlled return of fans into stadiums from Oct. 1, senior cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday as new restrictions are brought in to tackle a second wave of COVID-19 in the country....

Rockies, Giants battle to stay in wild-card race

The Colorado Rockies hope to win a third straight game without slugger Nolan Arenado when they seek to take another positive step in the National League wild-card race at the host San Francisco Giants expense on Tuesday night. After getting...

PREVIEW-Soccer-UEFA Super Cup interest will be focused away from the pitch

The UEFA Super Cup match between Champions League winners Bayern Munich and Europa League holders Sevilla on Thursday would in normal circumstances be an attractive showpiece clash between two teams enjoying a remarkable run of form. Bayern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020