The virtual 72nd Emmy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on ABC drew 6.1 million viewers, a 20 per cent drop compared to last year's host-less version, according to TheWrap.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:46 IST
Jimmy Kimmel's Emmy Awards telecast plummets to record low ratings
Jimmy Kimmel (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The virtual 72nd Emmy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on ABC drew 6.1 million viewers, a 20 per cent drop compared to last year's host-less version, according to TheWrap. "A new low for the annual awards show," TheWrap's Tony Maglio reported, as per Fox News.

Kimmel, who hosted the awards for the third time, used his opening monologue to note how there was no audience at the Emmys this year due to the health and safety procedures in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The late-night show star said, "This isn't a MAGA rally, it's the Emmys. Instead of the live audience, we took a page from baseball and did cardboard cutouts of the nominees."

Kimmel hosted a similarly politically charged 2018 Academy Awards, which set an all-time low for the Oscars telecast. As reported by Fox News, Kimmel also received some backlash online after making a joke about reporting John Oliver, another late-night host who is from the U.K., to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The TV show host, earlier this year, came under fire for wearing blackface during his tenure hosting 'The Man Show" in the early 2000s, most notably while impersonating former NBA star Karl Malone. The 'Jimmy Kimmel Live" host insisted he has "evolved" since his days on the Comedy Central program. (ANI)

