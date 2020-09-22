Left Menu
Development News Edition

IBS Software honours a good samaritan

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 22 (PTI): The gesture of a 56-year-old woman hailing from a island village in Kochi to slip Rs 100 notes inside food packets she prepared for the flood-hit people of a neighbouring panchayat last month, has come in for praise from IT major IBS Software which has handed her Rs 1 lakh for her selfless act.

PTI | Thiruvanat | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:13 IST
IBS Software honours a good samaritan

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 22 (PTI): The gesture of a 56-year-old woman hailing from a island village in Kochi to slip Rs 100 notes inside food packets she prepared for the flood-hit people of a neighbouring panchayat last month, has come in for praise from IT major IBS Software which has handed her Rs 1 lakh for her selfless act. Senior officials of IBS Software visited the woman Mary Sebastian at her residence at Kumbalangi village on Monday and handed over the cheque for the amount along with a citation, a press release said.

Marys act was hailed by IBS as a "remarkable gesture by a disadvantaged woman without any expectation of recognition or reward." "During the bleak times that we are in, such inspirational stories come as a breath of fresh air," V K Mathews, Company Executive Chairman, said, adding "they reinforce our faith in humanity." The corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative comes as a salute to Mary, whose husband V Sebastian is into repairing boats. The couple was jobless this monsoon owing to lockdown restrictions to check COVID-19.

Amid the extreme hardship, rains in August inundated the neighbouring Chellanam panchayat. As the civic authority initiated a flood relief programme, Mary joined voluntarily by organising food packets from her meagre resources.

What she did unannounced was to keep a Rs-100 note along with the packet for the recipient "to make tea during the cold, wet days." However, her food packets ended up in the surplus pool, and hence did not get distributed. The police engaged in the relief operation noticed the currency notes and traced the benefactor.

The woman's gesture came in for praise in the social media, television channels and newspapers.PTI UDBN WELCOME WELCOME.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Serbia's Vucic plays down hopes for quick political deal with Kosovo

Serbias President Aleksandar Vucic played down hopes on Tuesday that a U.S.-mediated agreement on economic cooperation with Kosovo could lead soon to a political deal with the former province.Political normalisation with Kosovo, which decla...

Special court sends six alleged Al-Qaeda terrorists to four-day NIA custody

A special NIA court on Tuesday sent six alleged Al-Qaeda terrorists, who were recently arrested from West Bengal and Kerala, to four-day custody of the National Investigation Agency NIA. Special NIA Judge Praveen Singh sent the six accused ...

Mendy having medical at Chelsea ahead of move from Rennes

Rennes goalkeeper douard Mendy was having a medical examination at Chelsea on Tuesday ahead of sealing a move to the English Premier League clubChelsea manager Frank Lampard said Mendy, who also plays for Senegal, will provide competition f...

Take action against those not complying with regulations on unsolicited communications: HC to TRAI

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked telecom regulator TRAI to start taking action in accordance with law against unregistered entities and those persons not complying with its regulations to curb the problem of unsolicited commercial communi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020