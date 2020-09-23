Left Menu
Development News Edition

Street vendor facing cash crunch since lockdown ends life

A 60-year-old 'vada pav' seller, whose stall was shut since the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from his house on the sixth floor of a building here, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 14:31 IST
Street vendor facing cash crunch since lockdown ends life

A 60-year-old 'vada pav' seller, whose stall was shut since the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from his house on the sixth floor of a building here, police said on Wednesday. During a probe into the incident, which took place in the wee hours of Tuesday in suburban Ghatkopar, the police come to know that the deceased, Sadanand Naik, was struggling financially since the last six months, they said.

Naik allegedly jumped from the bathroom window of his house on Tuesday, a police official said, adding that no suicide note was found at his premises. Some residents of the housing society found him lying in a pool of blood in the building's compound.

"Hewas rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the official said. Naik used to run his 'vada pav' (street snack) stall in Bandra area, but it was shut since March this year after the coronavirus-induced lockdown came into force.

He had no means of earning since then and was facing financial crunch, the official said. "On the basis of primary information, we have registered an accidental death report. No suicide note has been found at the spot. Further investigation is underway," Pantnagar police station's senior inspectorSuhas Kamble said.

PTI ZA GK GK.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Parliament passes Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020

Parliament on Wednesday passed a Bill for inclusion of Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi in the list of official languages in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in addition to the existing Urdu and English. The Jammu and Kashmir Official Lan...

FIR against director Anurag Kashyap after actress alleges rape

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after actress Payal Ghosh accused him of raping her in 2013, an official said on Wednesday. Kashyap has dismissed the allegations as baseless.The First Information Report...

Warming temperatures driving Arctic greening: Study

Parts of the Arctic region are turning greener due to increased plant growth driven by warmer air and soil temperatures, according to a study that used satellite images to track global tundra ecosystems over decades. The Arctic tundra is on...

Soccer-Wolves agree deal to sign Semedo from Barcelona

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Portuguese defender Nelson Semedo from Barcelona for 30 million euros 35.1 million plus add-ons, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday.Semedo, who arrived from Benfica in 2017, made 122 appearances for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020