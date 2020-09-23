Left Menu
Rana Safvi gets Yamin Hazarika award

Safvi, who has published several books on culture, history, and monuments of India, was chosen for her "contribution to the syncretic culture of India". Hailing from Assam, Hazarika was selected for the NCT of Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Police service (DANIPS) in 1977.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 16:14 IST
Rana Safvi gets Yamin Hazarika award

Historian Rana Safvi has been conferred an award instituted in memory of Yamin Hazarika, the first woman from the Northeast to join the central police service. Safvi, who has published several books on culture, history, and monuments of India, was chosen for her "contribution to the syncretic culture of India".

Hailing from Assam, Hazarika was selected for the NCT of Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Police service (DANIPS) in 1977. She held the post of assistant commissioner of Police in Chanakyapuri (Delhi) and went on to become deputy commissioner of police (Crime against Women Cell) in the national capital. In the crucial period after the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Hazarika was in-charge of three key police stations. In 1998, she was posted in Bosnia as part of the UN peacekeeping force. But her life was tragically cut short by destiny as she succumbed to cancer at the age of 43 in 1999. The ceremony was held online though Hazarika's daughter Huma presented the silver salver to Safvi in Delhi. Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta was the guest of honour. He recalled the contribution of Hazarika and also spoke about her grit and determination.

The award is given every year by a collective of women professionals since 2015. Previous winners are author Indrani Raimedhi, athlete Tayabun Nisha, actor Moloya Goswami, environmental activist Purnima Devi Barman and social activist Hasina Kharbhih..

