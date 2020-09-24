Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Scream 5' fits perfectly in the franchise, says Jenna Ortega

Actor Jenna Ortega, who is set to star in the upcoming reboot of "Scream", says the fifth chapter fits "perfectly" in the horror film franchise. The 17-year-old actor has been cast in an unconfirmed role for the new film, which will see original stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox reprise their roles as Sidney Prescott, Dewey Riley, and Gale Weathers, respectively. "It fits perfectly (in the franchise).

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-09-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 10:15 IST
'Scream 5' fits perfectly in the franchise, says Jenna Ortega

Actor Jenna Ortega, who is set to star in the upcoming reboot of "Scream" , says the fifth chapter fits "perfectly" in the horror film franchise. The 17-year-old actor has been cast in an unconfirmed role for the new film, which will see original stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox reprise their roles as Sidney Prescott, Dewey Riley, and Gale Weathers, respectively.

"It fits perfectly (in the franchise). Also how incredible that we have the main cast coming back. "That is insane to me... Throughout the years, the franchise has done really well at calling back and bringing some sort of nostalgic aspects to the script. I'll definitely say that there are some here," Ortega told Entertainment Tonight.

The "You" star also said that landing the part in the film was a "dream come true". "It's crazy! It's weird too, because when I first started, I said I always wanted to do horror, so this is a huge dream come true.

"I don't even think there are words in the English language to correctly express how happy, excited and nervous I am for this journey. It's just so amazing to me," she added. The film also stars French-Arab actor Sonia Ammar. "Ready or Not" helmers Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, also known as Radio Silence, are directing "Scream 5" from a script written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

The first "Scream" movie was released in 1996, with Campbell starring as Sidney, the target of the Ghostface killer, whose look was inspired by the Edvard Munch painting 'The Scream'. Wes Craven directed the first four movies in the franchise. The filmmaker died of brain tumour in 2015.

Kevin Williamson, who penned the previous films, is serving as the executive producer on the upcoming movie. "Scream 5" is scheduled for a January 2022 release.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Two police officers shot amid Louisville protests over Breonna Taylor ruling

Two police officers were shot and wounded late on Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests of a grand jury ruling decried by civil rights activists as a miscarriage of justice in the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in Marc...

IPL 13: Pollard only cricketer who might play 200 games for MI, says Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya believes that Kieron Pollard is the only cricketer who might be able to play 200 games for the franchise. His remark comes as Pollard played his 150th game for Mumbai Indians as the side locked horns...

IPL 13: Steve Smith practises Dhoni's signature 'Helicopter Shot'

The Indian Premier League IPL has become a platform for players across the world to display new additions to their bowling and batting skills. And now it seems that Steve Smith, the skipper of Rajasthan Royals, is looking to add some invent...

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Dutch living coffin aims to provide source for life after deathA Dutch start-up has created a biodegradable living coffin made of a fungus, instead of wood, which it says can convert a d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020