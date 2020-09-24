Left Menu
Development News Edition

From 'The Newsroom' to 'The Comey Rule': Jeff Daniels decodes playing politically complex roles

Hollywood star Jeff Daniels has come to be identified with politically complex roles, a brand that the actor says has helped him land great parts be it "The Newsroom", "The Looming Tower" or his latest role as former FBI chief James Comey in the mini-series "The Comey Rule".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 14:27 IST
From 'The Newsroom' to 'The Comey Rule': Jeff Daniels decodes playing politically complex roles

Hollywood star Jeff Daniels has come to be identified with politically complex roles, a brand that the actor says has helped him land great parts be it "The Newsroom" , "The Looming Tower" or his latest role as former FBI chief James Comey in the mini-series "The Comey Rule" . The drama, written and directed by Billy Ray, and based on Comey's book "A Higher Loyalty", offers a withering look at Donald Trump's presidency.

Daniels, a multi-hyphenate personality equally at ease in movies, small screen and on the stage besides being an accomplished musician, said playing news anchor Will McAvoy on "The Newsroom" is partly responsible for such roles coming his way. "The Newsroom" was followed by "The Looming Tower" , a series tracing the rising threat of al-Qaeda in the late '90s.

"Sometimes it's just coincidence, happenstance... I think it all stems from 'The Newsroom' and to be able to handle (creator) Aaron Sorkin's dialogue. That's a lot of work, and it's not easy, but apparently I make it look easy. "So, I get more of that. It's kind of how Hollywood works. They want you to do what you did, just do it for them," the actor told PTI in a Zoom interview with international media. Daniels, 65, said he was happy that filmmakers trusted his ability to "handle a character's intelligence".

"'Godless', Atticus Finch on Broadway and Jim Comey, those are all complicated, complex characters and frankly I'm glad. If that's the brand, I'll take it," he added. The Emmy winner said as someone who has been acting for a long time, he gravitates towards characters where one has to begin from the scratch. "... Because I know if I don't know how to do it, two things will happen: I'll risk failure, therefore, I'll be motivated to succeed. I'll stay interested. I've been doing this a long time and if I were somebody who was playing the same character time and time again, I'd be out by this point," he said.

The actor said he read Comey's book to prepare for his role besides going through YouTube videos of "thousands and thousands of Jim Comey appearances" in Washington, the Senate hearing or "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert". Many critics have called "The Comey Rule" , the portrayal of a nightmare or a horror of a presidency. Actor Brendan Gleeson portrays Trump in the Showtime series that drops in the US on September 27, weeks before the US presidential elections in November. In India, the show is set to air on Zee Cafe. Like many Americans, Daniels said, he was critical of Comey's decision as FBI chief to reopen the investigation into Hilary Clinton's private emails just two weeks before the presidential elections in 2016, something that many view may have helped Trump win.

One of the highlights of the series is the dinner that Trump invited Comey to at the White House just after his inauguration. Comey, who was in the process of formally investigating ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, has said the president had demanded loyalty. Comey was dismissed from his post in May 2017.

Daniels said he had a better understanding of Comey's "apolitical position" after he portrayed him in the series. "I found that he did things from an apolitical position, which in a politically divided America is like a foreign being. He was one of the first apolitical people to come forward and do things for those reasons. He never viewed things politically, he viewed the rule of law, what was right, justice and the integrity of the FBI. That was his North Star." The actor said he now understands why it is important to have people like Comey serving in the government, adding that the series will help Americans understand something "that they think they know but they really don't".

Daniels, like the rest of the country, is waiting for November 3, to see whether Trump wins another term in the office or not. "I've always felt that Trump was hiding something. I think he still is and Jim Comey was one of the people that was tasked with finding out what that was, or still is. One of the reasons Jim Comey was fired was because he wouldn't pledge loyalty to Trump, which meant that whatever Trump is hiding would be dismissed or the investigations will be stopped.

"Under Jim Comey, that would not have been because he did not accept that. He did not say, 'Yes sir, you have my loyalty' and then behave accordingly. He did the opposite and got fired," the actor said. According to Daniels, Gleeson, best known for playing a seasoned hitman in critically acclaimed indie "In Bruges" , essaying Alastor Moody in the "Harry Potter" films, and his Emmy winning turn as Winston Churchill in TV film "Into the Storm" , was a great collaborator.

"There is no bull****, no drama. He comes in absolutely prepared. There is no rehearsal or running the lines and the next thing, we're sitting in that loyalty dinner scene, doing eight pages of Trump and Comey but mostly Trump. Brendan just nailed it." Though both Daniels and Gleeson are playing real-life characters, the actor said their emphasis was not to resemble the people they were playing but rather inhibit their inner world. "We didn't do a lot of what I call put ornaments on the tree. We had a hairpiece, a little bit of a vocal thing but other than that, nothing. I wanted you to read my mind. I wanted you to see Jeff but see and hear Jim thinking. That's it, that's a film acting magic trick.

"Brendan did a similar thing, the hair and the suit and all of that was kind of secondary to the spinning of Trump's brain." PTI BK RDS RDS.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Official: Poland's Kaczynski likely to join govt amid crisis

A top member of Polands conservative ruling party says party leader Jarosaw Kaczyski is likely to formally join the coalition government in order to end a power struggle among its members. Ryszard Terlecki, the Law and Justice leader in par...

International Film Festival of India postponed to 2021 amid pandemic

The 51st edition of the annual International Film Festival of India IFFI which was scheduled to start from November 20 in Goa has been postponed to next year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Press Information Bureau PIB confirmed the news...

ADVISORY-Greece says to resume exploratory talks with Turkey

The below item quoting a Greek government spokesman as saying Greece and Turkey will resume talks over eastern Mediterranean maritime claims has been withdrawn. It was filed in error and repeats comments made by the same spokesman on Tuesda...

Cut import dependence for special grade steel by boosting local capacity: Govt to industry

The government on Thursday stressed the need to cut import dependence for special grade steel, exhorting the domestic players to go for research and development activities and take required measures to make India self-reliant in value-added...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020