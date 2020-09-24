Left Menu
Development News Edition

International Film Festival of India postponed to 2021 amid pandemic

The 51st edition of the annual International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which was scheduled to start from November 20 in Goa has been postponed to next year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 24-09-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 15:21 IST
International Film Festival of India postponed to 2021 amid pandemic
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The 51st edition of the annual International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which was scheduled to start from November 20 in Goa has been postponed to next year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) confirmed the news on their Twitter handle. Their tweet read, "51st Edition of the #InternationalFilmFestival of India, #Goa postponed to 16th to 24th January 2021. Earlier it was scheduled to be held from 20th November to 28th November 2020."

The Bureau further informed that the festival will be conducted in virtual and physical formats. They tweeted, "The festival will be conducted in a Hybrid format i.e. Virtual & Physical format." "All #COVID related protocols will be strictly enforced as per the festivals convened recently in the #InternationalFilmFestival circuit."

The 51st edition of the IFFI will be held in the coastal state from 16 to 24 January. (ANI)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

As COVID surges, UK unveils plans to save jobs

British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday a new jobs support scheme that would help firms keep people employed but on shorter hours, as he warned he could not save every business or role. Rishi Sunak had ruled out a wholesa...

UP: Priest from Kerala duped of Rs 3.5 lakh online, FIR lodged

A case of cyber fraud has been filed against three people here for duping a Christian priest from Kerala of Rs 3.50 lakh, police said. On Facebook, the priest had befriended a woman purported to be a British national and was told that he wo...

India provides 1.54 billion rupees to Nepal as post-earthquake assistance: Indian Embassy

India has provided 1.54 billion Nepalese Rupees INR nearly 96 crores to Nepal as part of its commitment towards assistance and rehabilitation after the 2015 earthquake which saw the death of over 9,000 people in the country, the Indian Emba...

61 more COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh recorded 61 new cases for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, according to the state health department. Out of 13,110 patients infected so far, 9,173 have recovered, 3,771 active cases persist and the death count stands at 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020