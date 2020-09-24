Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Hollywood superhero coming to Wrexham? Why not, say fans

Yet Wrexham, in North Wales, have confirmed that Ryan Reynolds, of Deadpool fame, and Rob McElhenney, creator and star of sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, are serious. According to a statement from the club's Supporters Trust Board on Wednesday, 97.5% of its members are ready to welcome the north American duo with open arms.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-09-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 17:21 IST
Soccer-Hollywood superhero coming to Wrexham? Why not, say fans

Even for a Hollywood script the idea of a couple of household name American actors investing in a fifth-tier British soccer club for no apparent reason sounds a little far-fetched. Yet Wrexham, in North Wales, have confirmed that Ryan Reynolds, of Deadpool fame, and Rob McElhenney, creator and star of sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, are serious.

According to a statement from the club's Supporters Trust Board on Wednesday, 97.5% of its members are ready to welcome the north American duo with open arms. Asked why Reynolds and McElhenney would be interested in investing in the National League club, Trust director Spencer Harris told BBC Radio Wales: "I think that's a question for them in good time. I would answer 'why not?'".

Wrexham are, Harris insists, the third oldest professional team in the world, the oldest in Wales and play at the oldest international stadium anywhere in the world. They have played in European competitions, famously beating Porto in the 1984 Cup Winners Cup, but have fallen on lean times and have not been a Football League side since 2008.

With a superhero prepared to ride into the Welsh hills, however unlikely that might have appeared, hope is high that Wrexham might be primed for lift-off. Reynolds was listed as the second highest-paid actor by Forbes in 2020 and has a Twitter following of 16.5 million compared to the 54,000 who follow Wrexham while Deadpool broke box-office records when it opened in 2016 with $264.9 million from 62 markets, the most for an R-rated film.

By comparison the tale of Wrexham is a gritty low-budget British niche drama, yet news of the possible injection of some Hollywood glitz has caused quite a stir. "He's a Hollywood actor, if he can play centre forward, I'm sure he'd be welcome," Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford said.

One fan was not quite so enthusiastic, however. "Do we really want our historic club to be the plaything of bored rich kids on the other side of the world? I prefer ongoing mediocrity... plus integrity," Richard Kelly said on Twitter.

The vast majority of Wrexham diehards are thrilled by a possible cash injection of a reported two million pounds from Reynolds and McElhenney. "Fantastic, exciting but bizarre nevertheless," Bryn Law said.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UK preparing Magnitsky sanctions over Belarus human rights violations - minister

Britain is preparing Magnitsky sanctions against individuals in Belarus in coordination with the United States and Canada, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday, after pointedly criticising the countrys recent election.Belarusian P...

Drug companies work jointly to boost vaccine confidence

Two firms developing COVID-19 vaccines say pharmaceutical companies are trying to give the public as much information as possible about their testing regimes as drugmakers and public health officials seek to boost confidence that any approv...

Harley Davidson exits current biz model in India; announces plant shutdown, to cut salesforce

American cult bike manufacturer Harley Davidson on Thursday said it is discontinuing its current business model in India. As part of the process, the company is planning to close its manufacturing facility in Bawal Haryana and significantly...

Market mayhem: Investors lose Rs 11.31 lakh cr in 6 days

Investors have lost a whopping Rs 11,31,815.5 crore in six days of market declines, with concerns over economic recovery sapping risk appetite. Falling for the sixth straight session, the BSE Sensex plunged 1,114.82 points or 2.96 per cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020