High Fidelity Season 2 cancelled despite Season 1’s huge success

Is High Fidelity renewed for Season 2? Ever since Season 1 was aired on February 14, 2020, fans started questioning on the renewal and release of another season.

Many fans may not know that High Fidelity Season 2 has been cancelled. The American web comedy TV series based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Nick Hornby was cancelled on August 5 this year after one season.

The reason for High Fidelity Season 2's cancellation is not clearly stated. Fans are highly disappointed as they had the liked the series and highly enjoyed with full enthusiasm.

High Fidelity Season 1 made a huge success and left the viewers with cliffhanger. That's the reason why fans highly hoped for Season 2. And there was a chance for another season but the decision of dropping it was suddenly taken.

On the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, High Fidelity holds an approval rating of 86 percent with 70 reviews, with an average rating of 7.79/10. The website's critical consensus states, "Though it skips the occasional beat, High Fidelity's fresh take on a familiar track is as witty as it is emotionally charged, giving the charming and curmudgeonly Zoe Kravitz plenty of room to shine." On Metacritic, it has a weighted average score of 70 out of 100, based on 28 critics, indicating 'generally favorable reviews'.

The main cast who were expected in High Fidelity Season 2 were Zoë Kravitz as Rob, Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Cherise, Jake Lacy as Clyde, David H. Holmes as Simon, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Russell "Mac" McCormack, Nadine Malouf as Nikki Brooks, Rainbow Sun Francks as Cameron Brooks, Edmund Donovan as Blake etc.

There is no point to discuss on the spoilers as High Fidelity Season 2 is already cancelled.

