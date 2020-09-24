Left Menu
Development News Edition

High Fidelity Season 2 cancelled despite Season 1’s huge success

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-09-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 17:26 IST
High Fidelity Season 2 cancelled despite Season 1’s huge success
The reason for High Fidelity Season 2’s cancellation is not clearly stated. Image Credit: YouTube / Hulu

Is High Fidelity renewed for Season 2? Ever since Season 1 was aired on February 14, 2020, fans started questioning on the renewal and release of another season.

Many fans may not know that High Fidelity Season 2 has been cancelled. The American web comedy TV series based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Nick Hornby was cancelled on August 5 this year after one season.

The reason for High Fidelity Season 2's cancellation is not clearly stated. Fans are highly disappointed as they had the liked the series and highly enjoyed with full enthusiasm.

High Fidelity Season 1 made a huge success and left the viewers with cliffhanger. That's the reason why fans highly hoped for Season 2. And there was a chance for another season but the decision of dropping it was suddenly taken.

On the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, High Fidelity holds an approval rating of 86 percent with 70 reviews, with an average rating of 7.79/10. The website's critical consensus states, "Though it skips the occasional beat, High Fidelity's fresh take on a familiar track is as witty as it is emotionally charged, giving the charming and curmudgeonly Zoe Kravitz plenty of room to shine." On Metacritic, it has a weighted average score of 70 out of 100, based on 28 critics, indicating 'generally favorable reviews'.

The main cast who were expected in High Fidelity Season 2 were Zoë Kravitz as Rob, Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Cherise, Jake Lacy as Clyde, David H. Holmes as Simon, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Russell "Mac" McCormack, Nadine Malouf as Nikki Brooks, Rainbow Sun Francks as Cameron Brooks, Edmund Donovan as Blake etc.

There is no point to discuss on the spoilers as High Fidelity Season 2 is already cancelled. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: 'Prison Break Season 6 will take place' – Dominic Purcell confirms on Instagram

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UK preparing Magnitsky sanctions over Belarus human rights violations - minister

Britain is preparing Magnitsky sanctions against individuals in Belarus in coordination with the United States and Canada, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday, after pointedly criticising the countrys recent election.Belarusian P...

Drug companies work jointly to boost vaccine confidence

Two firms developing COVID-19 vaccines say pharmaceutical companies are trying to give the public as much information as possible about their testing regimes as drugmakers and public health officials seek to boost confidence that any approv...

Harley Davidson exits current biz model in India; announces plant shutdown, to cut salesforce

American cult bike manufacturer Harley Davidson on Thursday said it is discontinuing its current business model in India. As part of the process, the company is planning to close its manufacturing facility in Bawal Haryana and significantly...

Market mayhem: Investors lose Rs 11.31 lakh cr in 6 days

Investors have lost a whopping Rs 11,31,815.5 crore in six days of market declines, with concerns over economic recovery sapping risk appetite. Falling for the sixth straight session, the BSE Sensex plunged 1,114.82 points or 2.96 per cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020