NBC's 'This Is Us' moves up premiere date

Television broadcasting company NBC is moving up the premiere date of drama series 'This Is Us', giving it one of the earliest debuts of any network "fall" dramas as production starts to ramp up. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series' fifth season had been scheduled to premiere November 10. NBC has moved that date up by two weeks, setting a new debut for October 27.

The change will move 'This Is Us' six days ahead of ABC's 'The Good Doctor' on November 2, and the first drama on the big four broadcasters -other than acquired shows and a couple of series that moved back from planned summer debuts -- to premiere this season. The CW's 'Supernatural' will begin its final run of episodes on October 8. Production on 'This Is Us' started this week, making for a relatively short turnaround between filming and airdate. A source told The Hollywood Reporter that producers were happy with scripts for season five and want to get the finished product in front of viewers.

A number of broadcast comedies are also set to premiere in October, including NBC's Superstore and ABC's The Goldbergs, The Conners, Black-ish, and American Housewife. However, ABC and NBC had initially slated all their dramas for November. CBS has yet to announce premiere dates for its regular lineup, and The CW is holding all of its 2020-21 series for January. Other than its Sunday animation lineup, which continued production during the pandemic, Fox's scripted shows for the fall are summered holdovers Filthy Rich and Next and acquired series 'L.A.'s Finest', which originally aired on Spectrum Originals. (ANI)