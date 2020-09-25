Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich call off their engagement

Singer Demi Lovato and actor Max Ehrich have called it quits, just two months after they announced their engagement. A source close to the couple told People Magazine that they have decided to go their "separate ways" and focus on their careers.

"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together," the source said. Lovato, 28, started dating Ehrich in March this year. She had announced her engagement to the 29-year-old actor in July in a post on Instagram.

"@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all," she wrote alongside their photos flaunting her ring," she had said. The couple's separation comes just 10 days after Ehrich found himself in a controversy when it appeared that he had left flirty messages on posts from Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus. At the time, Lovato had supported Ehrich and claimed that the screenshots of his posts were fake.