His melodious voice, music enthralled audience for decades: PM on Balasubrahmanyam's death
Paying rich tributes to legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam who died on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was a household name across the country and that his melodious voice and music enthralled audience for decades Balasubrahmanyam, who held sway over millions of fans with his golden voice for over five decades, died at a Chennai hospital here where he was being treated for COVID-19 since last month.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 15:07 IST
Paying rich tributes to legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam who died on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was a household name across the country and that his melodious voice and music enthralled audience for decades
Balasubrahmanyam, who held sway over millions of fans with his golden voice for over five decades, died at a Chennai hospital here where he was being treated for COVID-19 since last month. He was 74
In his condolence message, Modi tweeted, "With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti." PTI KR KR AARAAR
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- SP Balasubrahmanyam
- Chennai
- COVID
- India
ALSO READ
Narendra Modi govt has shown the world how to fight COVID-19: BJP chief J P Nadda at party's Bengal unit meeting. PTI PNT ACD SK SK
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Rs 20,050 crore-Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).
India putting up well-planned fight against COVID-19 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership: Amit Shah
PM Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to Shinzo Abe for his personal commitment in greatly strengthening Indo-Japan ties: MEA.
To remove poverty, we have to strengthenpoor and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is aimed at empowering them: PM Narendra Modi.