Legendary singer Asha Bhosle condoles SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of Padma Shri winning playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. While condoling his demise, the senior musician remembered his songs in the Hindi language. "This year has seen a lot of unfortunate events. And the news of SP Balasubramaniam's demise that I have heard just now makes me even sadder. He was an amazingly versatile artist," she said.

"His first songs after South, in Hindi with Lakshmikant Pyarelal were amazing. His duet with Lata didi was very memorable. Balu sang a lot of songs for RD Burman and was his friend," she added. She went on to share how he had helped her in enhancing her Tamil pronunciation for her Tamil song Ilayaraja.

"He had helped me a lot with my Tamil pronunciation in my song for Ilayaraja. The loss of such a great artist has left a huge void in the music world. I wish his soul to rest in peace in this musical journey to be one with the almighty. RIP Balu," she said. After over a month-long battle at the Intensive Care Unit of MGM Healthcare in Chennai, the legendary singer passed away on Friday.

The late musician's son SP Charan told the reporters that his 74-year-old father breathed his last at 1:04 pm today. (ANI)