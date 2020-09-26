People News Roundup: Teenage British activist stages climate protest; Bill Murray, the Doobie Brothers and those 'ugly' golf shirts and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Teenage British activist stages climate protest on Arctic ice floe

Like many of her generation, Mya-Rose Craig feels strongly that adults have failed to take the urgent action needed to tackle global warming and so she has headed to the Arctic Ocean to protest. Armed with a placard reading 'Youth Strike for Climate", the 18-year-old British activist is staging the most northerly protest in a series of youth strikes worldwide.

Bill Murray, the Doobie Brothers and those 'ugly' golf shirts

Musicians have long protested about politicians using their songs during campaign rallies, but actor Bill Murray has now found himself in the crosshairs of a complaint by the Doobie Brothers. The idiosyncratic "Ghostbusters" star was hit with an unconventional letter this week from the band over Murray's use of the song "Listen to the Music" in ads for the actor's line of whimsical golf apparel.

Eleven-year-old climate activist leads beach cleanup in Hong Kong

Lance Lau, an 11-year-old Hong Kong climate activist, has been called the Chinese territory's answer to Greta Thunberg. Before his school shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lau would get to school an hour early every Friday to take time to talk to fellow pupils and their parents about what he describes as an irreversible climate crisis.

The name's Bond, seriously: 007's namesake found in Polish Cold War archives

Poles were left shaken and stirred by news that a suspected British agent called James Bond was on Her Majesty's secret service in the country in the 1960s, after the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) posted about him on social media. According to the institute's archive James Bond came to Poland on Feb. 18, 1964 and was officially employed as an archivist for the British Embassy Military Attache. He soon came to the attention of Polish counter-intelligence officers.

For Ugandan activist, COVID curbs set new hurdle in climate fight

In a run-down residential compound in Kampala, Vanessa Nakate thrusts her fist in the air as she rallies 30 young demonstrators to defend their planet against climate change. "What do we want?" she shouts, to a ragged chorus of "climate justice". The youngest protester, two-year-old Manvir Ssozi, sucks his thumb as he flaps a placard that reads: "Money will be ... useless on a dead planet."

A young violinist's lonely mission to pressure Russia on climate change

The young violinist holding a sign reading "Strike for Climate" on a Moscow square didn't have long to wait for the police to arrive. His one-man protest lasted just 30 minutes before he was detained this summer for the second Friday in a row. The city's COVID-19 lockdown is now over but protests remain illegal, presenting a new challenge for Arshak Makichyan's mission to build a movement from scratch to pressure the government of the world's fourth-largest greenhouse gas emitter.

Britain's Princess Eugenie is pregnant, Buckingham Palace says

Britain's Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, is pregnant and expecting to give birth in early 2021, Buckingham Palace said on Friday. Eugenie, the 10th in line to the British throne and younger daughter of the queen's third child Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, married Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Trailblazing journalist Harold Evans dead at 92

Sir Harold Evans, a British-American editor whose 70-year career as a hard-driving investigative journalist, magazine founder, book publisher and author made him one of the most influential media figures of his generation, died on Wednesday at the age of 92. Evans died of congestive heart failure in New York, according to his wife Tina Brown.