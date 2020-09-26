Left Menu
Rajasthan man killed by his friends

A 27-year-old man was murdered allegedly by his two friends in Tonk district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday. On their way back to Jaipur, they halted alongside a road in Todaraisingh police station area (Tonk) to drink again, they said. The accused have been detained and are being interrogated, he said.

A 27-year-old man was murdered allegedly by his two friends in Tonk district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday, they said.

The trio went to Bisalpur dam in Tonk where they consumed liquor on Friday. On their way back to Jaipur, they halted alongside a road in Todaraisingh police station area (Tonk) to drink again, they said. In the meantime, Vinod Mehra and Sonu allegedly strangled their friend Amit to death. They dumped the body in a roadside ditch filled with rainwater and returned to Jaipur on their motorcycle, police said.

"After reaching Jaipur, the accused informed the Sodala police station (Jaipur) about the matter in the night following which the bodies were recovered," Tonk Additional SP Goverdhan Lal Sonkaria said. The accused have been detained and are being interrogated, he said.

